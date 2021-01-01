Menu

Vincent DEMARQUE

HOUSTON

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Veolia North America - Financial Planning and Analysis Manager

    2016 - maintenant

  • Veolia North America - Financial and Business Analysis Manager

    2014 - maintenant

  • Veolia ES Industrial Services - Business Analysis Manager - Finance

    2013 - 2014

  • Veolia ES Industrial Services - Proposal Manager

    2012 - 2013

  • Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies - Proposal Manager

    Paris 2008 - 2012

  • Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies (Saint-Maurice, France) - Responsable Outils Marketing et Support Commercial

    2006 - 2008

  • Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies (Saint-Maurice, France) - Responsable Marketing Industriel

    2003 - 2006

Formations

