Vincent DEMEAUTIS

After a full CRA Professional Training at MediAxe (PARIS), I’m now looking for opportunities as Junior Clinical Research Associate in Switzerland or France.



Initially graduated with a Bachelor in Biology and a Master in "Health Project Management", followed by 4 year experience in NPD Project Management within Bayer Consumer Care, I gained an extensive knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry, developed strong organizational skills, as well as a real autonomy.



Motivated, Flexible and Fast learner, I have also great interpersonal skills while knowing remain discreet.



My primary objective is to quickly acquire experience as CRA, so any kind of opportunity could be of interest for me (Interesting Internships, Contracts…).



Mes compétences :

Project management

Gestion du changement

Market intelligence

Idea Generation

Acquisition & Licensing

Process optimization

Audit interne

Negotiating skills

Alliance Management