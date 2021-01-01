Menu

Vincent DEMEAUTIS

En résumé

After a full CRA Professional Training at MediAxe (PARIS), I’m now looking for opportunities as Junior Clinical Research Associate in Switzerland or France.

Initially graduated with a Bachelor in Biology and a Master in "Health Project Management", followed by 4 year experience in NPD Project Management within Bayer Consumer Care, I gained an extensive knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry, developed strong organizational skills, as well as a real autonomy.

Motivated, Flexible and Fast learner, I have also great interpersonal skills while knowing remain discreet.

My primary objective is to quickly acquire experience as CRA, so any kind of opportunity could be of interest for me (Interesting Internships, Contracts…).

Mes compétences :
Project management
Gestion du changement
Market intelligence
Idea Generation
Acquisition & Licensing
Process optimization
Audit interne
Negotiating skills
Alliance Management

Entreprises

  • E-D-A - Entrepreneur : Creation of my company during 1 year (Sold)

    2012 - maintenant -Developed an Internet platform of private sales specialized in service providers.
    -Unique and original concept allowing professionals to independently manage their customers development by offering short-term “Deals”
    -The company has been sold to a leading market player.

  • BAYER Healthcare - NPD Project Manager (Business Development Department)

    Lyon 2010 - maintenant -Daily Screening, Evaluation and Negotiation of new business opportunities
    -Daily Country Project Portfolio Management (10 NPD / 2 In- Licensing) with coordination of a team of 8 specialists.
    -Implementation of a new Idea Generation Process in 3 months
    -Project officer for the Gaillard Industrial site carve-out project for 6 months

  • Bayer Santé Familiale - Junior NPD Project Manager (Business Development Department)

    Lyon 2008 - 2010 -Daily Project Management for 5 brands + Market Intelligence activities
    -Reintegration of a Bayer subsidiary (Strategic directions, Process, Project pipeline, P&L considerations...) in 6 months and +20% EBIT as a result.
    -Implementation of a new reporting tool which improved the daily sales overview and accuracy of business platform in 3 months
    -Local Project management Optimization (Process, method and tools) in collaboration with Global HQ in 6 months and +15% time saving as a result.

  • BAYER Santé Familiale - Brand Manager Assistant / Business Development Trainee

    Lyon 2007 - 2008 -Daily Project management on 3 local brands.
    -Participation in marketing plans and commercial actions of new products for 2 strong brands on the OTC market: Supradyn and Rennie

Formations

  • Medi-Axe Formation, Malakoff

    Malakoff 2013 - 2013 Clinical Research Associate Training - • Job Preparation : Missions, Responsibilities, Attitudes, Knowledge
    • Regulatory Trainings : ICH-GCP, Pharmacovigilance, Local regulations and process (France, Europe), Medical Device regulation.
    • Operational Trainings : Clinical Study setup and monitoring, Interviews with professionals
    • Production of documentation to setup/monitor a clinical trial : C

  • Université Chambéry Savoie

    Annecy Le Vieux 2006 - 2008 MANAGEMENT DE PROJET SANTE - HEC Genève

    / Mention Très Bien /
    Score TOEIC : 815 /
    Certifié AFITEP Niveau D (C en prépration) /

  • Université Grenoble 1 Joseph Fourier

    St Martin D'Heres 2003 - 2006 Biologie - Physiologie animale

Réseau

