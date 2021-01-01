Menu

Vincent DESCHAMPS

Neuilly-sur-Seine

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Maurepas

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Jcdecaux - Responsable atelier

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2000 - maintenant

Formations

  • IFA ROBERT DELOROZOY (Montigny Le Bretonneux)

    Montigny Le Bretonneux 1998 - 2000 BTS

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :