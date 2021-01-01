Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vincent DESCHAMPS
Ajouter
Vincent DESCHAMPS
Neuilly-sur-Seine
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Maurepas
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Jcdecaux
- Responsable atelier
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2000 - maintenant
Formations
IFA ROBERT DELOROZOY (Montigny Le Bretonneux)
Montigny Le Bretonneux
1998 - 2000
BTS
Réseau
Alice CHANTEREAU
Christian GUYOMARD
Elodie DELATOUR
Elodie PERES
Mélissa PELMAR
Mickaël BERTHOUT
Serge VINCART
Virginie SINAPIN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z