Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vincent DESJARDINS
Ajouter
Vincent DESJARDINS
PALMA DE MALLORCA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
WANDA (sloop hauturier 35 pieds)
- Skipper / Chef de bord
2012 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Clément JACOB
Emmanuelle FENDER
Jamyl MAMRI
Jean-Christophe LINDER
Mathieu LECLERC
Maxime WOERLY
Mehdi GUIRAUD
Pierre FRITZ
Solveig NAVILIAT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z