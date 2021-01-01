Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vincent DI NISI
Ajouter
Vincent DI NISI
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BIOCLINIC
- Responsable informatique
PARIS
2006 - maintenant
PROGIMED
- Responsable de service
Saint-Chamond
1994 - 2005
Formations
Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier
Toulouse
1980 - 1983
Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier
Toulouse
1977 - 1980
Lycée Blaise Pascal (Colmar)
Colmar
1974 - 1977
BACCALAUREAT SERIE E MATHEMATIQUES ET TECHNIQUE
Réseau
Bls CARRIERES
Dragomir COLIC
Isabelle RICCI
Joël COMES
Laurent GRENIER
Laurent METZINGER
Marc LEHNERT
Martine OTTER
Thierry GINOD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z