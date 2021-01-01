Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vincent DION
Ajouter
Vincent DION
Paris
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
INVIVO
- Ingénieur QSE
Paris
2014 - maintenant
Dommage aux biens
Sécurité des biens et des personnes
InVivo
- Responsable d'Exploitation / Animateur Préventeur Sécurité
Paris
1998 - 2013
Formations
Cesi
Orvault
2011 - 2012
Lycée Maréchal Leclerc De Haute Cloque
Saint Jean De La Ruelle
1994 - 1996
Bac pro maintenance industriel
automobile
Réseau
Cynthia GOTRAND
Delphine LEFEBVRE
Diomande MELOME
Hervé CANET
Isabelle VINCENTY
Marie-Delphine BRACON
Mikael BESSET
Stéphane LYVET
Vincent DELORME-MEFFRE
Wilfrid RAVILY
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z