Vincent DREZE

SAINT GILLES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Leadership of multidisciplinary teams
Gestion de projet
Affaires réglementaires

Entreprises

  • Eurofins Agroscience Regulatory - Managing Director

    2017 - maintenant

  • ISK BioSciences Europe NV - Head of Regulatory Affairs

    2012 - 2017 - Lead a multi-cultural team of 12 people (managers and experts).
    - Propose, implement and ensure adherence to optimum regulatory strategies supporting business needs.
    - Support and develop cross-departments liaison (development, supply chain, research center, etc.)
    - Accountable for success of projects in the approved budget and timeframe.
    - Define, support and adhere to agreed budgets (operational and R&D).
    - Stong stakeholder engagement: distributors, authorities, European associations such as ECPA
    - At ECPA level:
    Chairman of the Small and Medium Enterprises group,
    Represent SMEs at the Operational Management Team,
    Represent SMEs at the Executive Committee.

  • New Zealand Environmental Protection Authority - Team Leader - Applications and Assessment Group

    2011 - 2012 - Lead a team of 11 people (experts and advisors).
    - Ensure that applications are processed according to the regulation’s deadlines.
    - Drive the development, review and maintenance of several information sources for stakeholders.
    - Coordinate the establishment of a global Surveillance Program for improving NZ EPA’s decision-making process.
    - Maintain and develop relationships with the scientific community, industry, etc.,
    - Establish effective relationships with other national and international regulators: global joint reviews, concept of acceptance of peer-reviewed data from other authorities.

  • New Zealand Environmantal Protection Authority - Senior Scientific Advisor - Hazardous Substances Division

    2011 - 2011 - Process applications from industry to get approval for veterinary medicine products, pesticides, industrial chemicals according to New Zealand regulation.
    - Assess hazard and risk of substances to be imported into New Zealand.
    - Peer-review the scientific/assessment reports.
    - Establish relationships with industry sector to facilitate their understanding and the requirements of the New Zealand regulation.
    - Represent NZ EPA on appropriate committees, conferences and working groups.

  • Arkema - Senior Ecotoxicologist

    Colombes 2007 - 2011 - Ecotoxicological assessment of 250 substances.
    - Supervise 90 REACH dossiers for the 2010 deadline.
    - Liaise with authorities for all issues relating to the impact of chemicals in the environment,
    - Improve industrial process for managing environmental risks in different manufacturing

  • Nufarm SAS - European Registration Specialist

    2005 - 2007 - Prepare and follow-up registration dossiers for seven active ingredients (including associated formulated products).
    - Provide regulatory affairs and scientific support to Nufarm’s Registration Managers.
    - Represent Nufarm’s interests in European task forces.

  • Nufarm SAS - Registration Manager

    2003 - 2005 - Regulatory country manager for Italy, Greece, Africa, Turkey and Israel.
    - Develop regulatory strategies according to business priorities in collaboration with the Regional Business Managers.

Formations

  • Vlerick Business School (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2013 - 2013

  • Auckland Business School (Auckland)

    Auckland 2012 - 2012

  • Université Metz

    Metz 1997 - 2002 Ph.D Ecotoxicology

Réseau

