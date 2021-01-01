Vincent DREZE

Mes compétences :
Leadership of multidisciplinary teams
Gestion de projet
Affaires réglementaires
Entreprises
Eurofins Agroscience Regulatory
- Managing Director
2017 - maintenant
ISK BioSciences Europe NV
- Head of Regulatory Affairs
2012 - 2017- Lead a multi-cultural team of 12 people (managers and experts).
- Propose, implement and ensure adherence to optimum regulatory strategies supporting business needs.
- Support and develop cross-departments liaison (development, supply chain, research center, etc.)
- Accountable for success of projects in the approved budget and timeframe.
- Define, support and adhere to agreed budgets (operational and R&D).
- Stong stakeholder engagement: distributors, authorities, European associations such as ECPA
- At ECPA level:
Chairman of the Small and Medium Enterprises group,
Represent SMEs at the Operational Management Team,
Represent SMEs at the Executive Committee.
New Zealand Environmental Protection Authority
- Team Leader - Applications and Assessment Group
2011 - 2012- Lead a team of 11 people (experts and advisors).
- Ensure that applications are processed according to the regulation’s deadlines.
- Drive the development, review and maintenance of several information sources for stakeholders.
- Coordinate the establishment of a global Surveillance Program for improving NZ EPA’s decision-making process.
- Maintain and develop relationships with the scientific community, industry, etc.,
- Establish effective relationships with other national and international regulators: global joint reviews, concept of acceptance of peer-reviewed data from other authorities.
2011 - 2011- Process applications from industry to get approval for veterinary medicine products, pesticides, industrial chemicals according to New Zealand regulation.
- Assess hazard and risk of substances to be imported into New Zealand.
- Peer-review the scientific/assessment reports.
- Establish relationships with industry sector to facilitate their understanding and the requirements of the New Zealand regulation.
- Represent NZ EPA on appropriate committees, conferences and working groups.
Arkema
- Senior Ecotoxicologist
Colombes2007 - 2011- Ecotoxicological assessment of 250 substances.
- Supervise 90 REACH dossiers for the 2010 deadline.
- Liaise with authorities for all issues relating to the impact of chemicals in the environment,
- Improve industrial process for managing environmental risks in different manufacturing
Nufarm SAS
- European Registration Specialist
2005 - 2007- Prepare and follow-up registration dossiers for seven active ingredients (including associated formulated products).
- Provide regulatory affairs and scientific support to Nufarm’s Registration Managers.
- Represent Nufarm’s interests in European task forces.
Nufarm SAS
- Registration Manager
2003 - 2005- Regulatory country manager for Italy, Greece, Africa, Turkey and Israel.
- Develop regulatory strategies according to business priorities in collaboration with the Regional Business Managers.