Menu

Vincent DROUET

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Meylan

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • L'Oréal - Ingénieur en Recherche Appliquée

    PARIS 2009 - maintenant

  • Porcher Industries - Ingénieur développement

    Badinières 2008 - maintenant

  • DSM - Assistant scientifique

    2007 - maintenant

  • Galderma - Technicien Contrôle Qualité

    Courbevoie 2006 - maintenant

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :