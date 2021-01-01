Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vincent DROUET
Ajouter
Vincent DROUET
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Meylan
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
L'Oréal
- Ingénieur en Recherche Appliquée
PARIS
2009 - maintenant
Porcher Industries
- Ingénieur développement
Badinières
2008 - maintenant
DSM
- Assistant scientifique
2007 - maintenant
Galderma
- Technicien Contrôle Qualité
Courbevoie
2006 - maintenant
Formations
Chimie Physique Electronique De Lyon
Villeurbanne
2005 - 2009
Chimie Génie des Procédés
Chimie Physique Electronique De Lyon
Lyon
2003 - 2005
PC
Réseau
Amélie D'ATTOMA (DECHENAUX)
Amélie MARCHAL
Aude HEINISCH
Boris FERNANDEZ
François BOIS
Jean-Baptiste DROUET
Karine SEVIN
Sébastien FÉRAUDET
Séverine CONVENANT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z