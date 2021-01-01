Menu

Vincent DRUON

Tambouillet

Entreprises

  • VDO Com - Gérant

    Tambouillet 1995 - maintenant Fondateur et gérant de la SARL VDO Com

  • SVFO Pirelli - Responsable "marché général Fibre Optique"

    1993 - 1994

  • ARCABLE - Responsable marketing

    1990 - 1993

Formations

  • ICD

    Montpellier 1989 - 1991 Commerce / marketing / gestion

  • IUT DUT GEII

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 1986 - 1988 Electronique / hyperfréquence

