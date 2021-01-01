Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vincent DRUON
Ajouter
Vincent DRUON
Tambouillet
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Douai
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
VDO Com
- Gérant
Tambouillet
1995 - maintenant
Fondateur et gérant de la SARL VDO Com
SVFO Pirelli
- Responsable "marché général Fibre Optique"
1993 - 1994
ARCABLE
- Responsable marketing
1990 - 1993
Formations
ICD
Montpellier
1989 - 1991
Commerce / marketing / gestion
IUT DUT GEII
Villeneuve D'Ascq
1986 - 1988
Electronique / hyperfréquence
Réseau
Havez LAUREN
Vincent DRUON
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z