Vincent DUCAMIN

Since 2011: Management of ZODIAC SEATS France Customer Services ( > 100 people), world wide organization dedicated to FC, BC & YC Seats in-service A/Ls fleet Support (Spares, Repair, Product Support Departments and ww Support Centers).





2008-2010: Contracting Manager at Airbus Corporate Jet Centre, VIP Cabin Procurement Directorate (+ general Procurement).

RFP management & VIP Cabin negotiation/contractualization.

ACJC Vendors Portfolio development.





2005-2008: Customer Services at Airbus Central Entity.

Support Management Director, Cabin & Cargo.

In charge of Cockpit & Cabin Seats After-Sales Support for Airlines & AIRBUS Customers, Cabin Interior Suppliers developement, worldwide, on All Airbus Programs.



2001-2005: Procurement, Project Leader for Buildings & Facilities, at Airbus France. (Budget managed: 80M€)

Management of European Physical Access Control for Airbus in SP, UK, GE, FR, and other transnational projects.



languages spoken: EUROPEAN MINDED

english (fluant) daily spoken, regular stays abroad, visits to Customers and Suppliers Europe, US.

German (good, to be improved) Weekly Multi-functional Teams Meeting in Hamburg, on new programs where Deutsch ist mit meinen Kolleguen gesprochen.

Spanish (nivel pobre pero suficiente para comer beber y dormir, muy atraído por el aprendizaje de la idioma).



Mes compétences :

Aeronautic

Aircraft

Business

Customer Satisfaction

Customer services

Leader

Luxury

Microsoft Project

Negotiation

Procurement

Project Leader

Sport

Support

Team Spirit