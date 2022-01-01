Hi, my name is Vincent Estrade. I'm active as an HR Advisor at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, based in Brussels.



Next to this, I volunteer at JCI The Heart of Europe, the English Brussels chapter of the Junior Chamber International, a worldwide non-profit organization, partner of the United Nations. Together with young professionals from all across Europe and beyond, we invest our time and combine our knowledge in projects and campaigns, oriented at creating impact where needed. Possible subjects are: fighting youth unemployment, boosting entrepreneurship, etc.