Vincent ESTRADE

BRUXELLES

En résumé

Hi, my name is Vincent Estrade. I'm active as an HR Advisor at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, based in Brussels.

Next to this, I volunteer at JCI The Heart of Europe, the English Brussels chapter of the Junior Chamber International, a worldwide non-profit organization, partner of the United Nations. Together with young professionals from all across Europe and beyond, we invest our time and combine our knowledge in projects and campaigns, oriented at creating impact where needed. Possible subjects are: fighting youth unemployment, boosting entrepreneurship, etc.

Entreprises

  • Foreign and Commonwealth Office - HR Advisor

    2019 - maintenant

  • Pompes Grundfos Distribution France Sas - Sourcing & Recruitment Consultant

    SAINT QUENTIN FALLAVIER 2018 - 2019 As part of the Grundfos Attraction Team, my current responsibility is internal talent acquisition, for the various Grundfos Sales & Manufacturing sites within Europe: Belgium, Netherlands, France, Denmark, United Kingdom.

  • Korn Ferry Futurestep - Senior Research Associate Industry, EMEA

    2016 - 2018 Within my senior position, still part of the EMEA Industry Research Team, I specialized in Engineering and highly technical roles, for sectors like Mining & Metals (aluminium, steel, raw materials) and Energy (electricity transmission). Within a broader industrial context, I also took Search assignments for corporate roles like MD's, roles in Brand Equity, Communication, etc. Additionally, I did search assignment for roles in Logistics/ Transportation/ supply chain.
    Added responsibility:
    - 01/2018 - 06/2018: member of the Training & Development team for Futurestep Search EMEA.
    - 12/2017 - 06/2018: candidate assessment services (gap analysis) for our clients.
    - 07/2017 - 06/2018: giving recruitment related trainings to the HR staff of clients.
    - 08/2016 - 07/2017: assigned on a recruitment project for the Korn Ferry Executive Search division.
    - 02/2016 - 06/2018: providing internal trainings on recruitment related topics, for onboarding programs and as super-user for newly launched platforms.


  • Korn Ferry Futurestep - Research Associate Industry, EMEA

    2014 - 2016 As part of the EMEA Industry Research Team: Direct Search for both national and international recruitment missions, for the Industrial Sector.
    Responsibility:
    - Setting up a Target List of relevant companies, where potential candidates can be identified.
    - Identification of the potential candidates, via different media: networking, sourcing, online social networking platforms (LinkedIn, Xing, Viadeo), websites, reports, contact books, etc.
    - Screening of the potential candidates via a phone call.
    - Assisting the Consultant: during Skype/face-to-face interviews ; client calls ; client meetings.
    - Preparation of documents: Progress Report ; Candidate Report ; Credential document, etc.
    Added responsibility:
    - 02/2016 - 06/2018: providing internal trainings on recruitment related topics.
    - 07/2015 - 06/2016: Specially assigned for a Rolling Stock Engineering recruitment project for the APAC region.

  • The Future Alliance - HR Researcher

    2013 - 2014 My main headhunting tasks consisted of the following procedure: targeting the companies in the job market, where potential candidates could be found ; identifying the potential candidates in those companies ; contacting and screening those candidates, via a phone call/mail/internet ; scheduling the candidates for an interview ; writing a candidate report.
    Sometimes I also assisted the consultant during the meetings with our clients, candidate interviews and and candidate assessments.

  • IP Globalnet - Customer Service Advisor

    2012 - 2013 As an inbound customer care dispatcher, I provided direct client service for a wide range of companies, from different sectors, on national and international level.

  • GO! onderwijs van de Vlaamse Gemeenschap - French Teacher, at Koninklijk Atheneum

    2011 - 2012 This opportunity was part of my Teacher Certification Program.
    In this position I taught French in the General Sections (ASO), to youngers aged between 16 and 18 years old. Next to this, I was also part of the Work Group of the French course, where we developed a complete French course development plan.

  • Katholiek Onderwijs Vlaanderen - French Teacher, at Technisch Instituut Heilige Familie

    2011 - 2011 In this school I taught French in the Technical Section (TSO) and Professional Section (BSO), to youngers aged between 16 and 18 years old.

  • Katholiek Onderwijs Vlaanderen - French Teacher, at Vrij Technisch Instituut

    2011 - 2011 My task was to teach French in the Technical Section (TSO), to youngers aged between 16 and 18 years old.

Formations

  • EHSAL MANAGEMENT SCHOOL (Brussel)

    Brussel 2016 - 2017 Executive Program

    Successfully completed and Degree obtained.
    Duration: one academic year: 2016 - 2017.
    An intensive course on the following areas of HR: Recruitment & Selection; Assessment Centre Method; Outflow, Restructuring & Outplacement; Learning & Development; Career Management; Coaching; Performance Management; Leadership; Organizational Culture & Structure; Compensation & Benefits; Change Management; E-H

  • CVO Vrije Technisch Instituut Brugge (Bruges)

    Bruges 2009 - 2012

  • Vrije Universiteit Brussel (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2008 - 2009 Master's Degree

    Thesis: << Religion, mystique et sacré chez Suzanne Lilar. >>

  • Vrije Universiteit Brussel (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2004 - 2008 Bachelor's Degree

    Bachelor's paper: << La musique celtique française: analyse approfondie de 3 artistes sur le plan textuel et musical, ainsi que l'influence mutuelle entre la musique traditionnelle et la musique moderne. >>

  • Onze-Lieve-Vrouwecollege-Oostende (Vindictivelaan 9) (Oostende)

    Oostende 1998 - 2004 Diploma of Secundary Education

    Final paper:
    - "Extremisme in Europa."
    - "Donatello : Italiaanse beeldhouwkunst"

Réseau

