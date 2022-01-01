Menu

Vincent FAUCHER

CAEN

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Caen

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • TOTAL E&P ANGOLA - Well intervention and completion superintendant

    2019 - maintenant

  • TOTAL E7P CONGO - Senior well intervention and completion superviseur

    2017 - 2019

  • TOTAL E&P NORWAY stavanger - Superintendant Intervention & completion

    2017 - 2017

  • TOTAL E&P CONGO - Senior Workover completion and drilling superviseur

    COURBEVOIE 2016 - 2017

  • TOTAL E&P UK - Senior Well interventions superviseur

    COURBEVOIE 2011 - 2016 TOTAL E&P UK ___ Well intervention sup / Company man intervention vessel (well enhancer).
    Operations: Slickline, E-line, Coil-tubing, pumping operation. Annulus management System (AMS). Workover Franklin field.
    Field: Franklin/Elgin. (AMS and Recovery Abandonment Campaign). North ALWYN/Dunbar (Servicing)
    Rig: Jack up rig (RGV/RViking), off shore platform (ELGIN/FRANKLIN)

  • TOTAL E&P YEMEN - Workover and completion superviseur

    COURBEVOIE 2008 - 2011 TOTAL E&P Yemen___ Day Workover sup
    Operations: Workover c/w ESP pump
    Field: Kharir/Atuf
    Rig: Land Rig HTC#11 (Workover campaign Kharir/Atuf field)

  • Total E&P Brunei - Night Coman/ Well service supervisor

    COURBEVOIE 2008 - 2008 TOTAL E&P Brunei ____Night well service supervisor
    Operations: PLT and perforation/E-line.
    Field: Block J
    Rig: Off shore platform

  • ETAI - Formateur sur pro-logiciel

    Antony 2005 - 2006 Résolution des incidents réseaux/système, hardware/software.
    Analyse des besoins du client, interface client/développeur afin de faire évoluer des outils et de les créer. Formation sur les différents pros logiciels

  • BOSCH - Coordinateur de projet

    2004 - 2005 Standardisation du materiel informatique,création de VLAN ,mise en place de téléamorçage .

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :