Vincent FAUCHER

TOTAL E&P ANGOLA
- Well intervention and completion superintendant
2019 - maintenant
TOTAL E7P CONGO
- Senior well intervention and completion superviseur
2017 - 2019
TOTAL E&P NORWAY stavanger
- Superintendant Intervention & completion
2017 - 2017
TOTAL E&P CONGO
- Senior Workover completion and drilling superviseur
COURBEVOIE
2016 - 2017
TOTAL E&P UK
- Senior Well interventions superviseur
COURBEVOIE
2011 - 2016
TOTAL E&P UK ___ Well intervention sup / Company man intervention vessel (well enhancer).
Operations: Slickline, E-line, Coil-tubing, pumping operation. Annulus management System (AMS). Workover Franklin field.
Field: Franklin/Elgin. (AMS and Recovery Abandonment Campaign). North ALWYN/Dunbar (Servicing)
Rig: Jack up rig (RGV/RViking), off shore platform (ELGIN/FRANKLIN)
TOTAL E&P YEMEN
- Workover and completion superviseur
COURBEVOIE
2008 - 2011
TOTAL E&P Yemen___ Day Workover sup
Operations: Workover c/w ESP pump
Field: Kharir/Atuf
Rig: Land Rig HTC#11 (Workover campaign Kharir/Atuf field)
Total E&P Brunei
- Night Coman/ Well service supervisor
COURBEVOIE
2008 - 2008
TOTAL E&P Brunei ____Night well service supervisor
Operations: PLT and perforation/E-line.
Field: Block J
Rig: Off shore platform
ETAI
- Formateur sur pro-logiciel
Antony
2005 - 2006
Résolution des incidents réseaux/système, hardware/software.
Analyse des besoins du client, interface client/développeur afin de faire évoluer des outils et de les créer. Formation sur les différents pros logiciels
BOSCH
- Coordinateur de projet
2004 - 2005
Standardisation du materiel informatique,création de VLAN ,mise en place de téléamorçage .