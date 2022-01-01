Retail
Vincent FAVREL
Vincent FAVREL
LYON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
VG Meyzieu SAS
- Directeur
2011 - maintenant
VG Goossens SA
- Directeur de site
2008 - 2011
Smurfit Kappa
- Responsable Production
SAINT MANDE
2005 - 2007
Smurfit Kappa
- Responsable Maintenance- Travaux neufs
SAINT MANDE
1999 - 2004
Vallourec
- Responsable Méthodes Maintenance
Boulogne-Billancourt
1996 - 1999
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers
Paris
1992 - 1995
Ingénieur
Réseau
Emmanuel DUBUS
Emmanuelle LE ROUZIC
Julien POURCELOT
Mercuri Urval (Paris)
Lionel GIRIEUD
Ludovic DEMIERRE
Marine FRÉMY
Roger OUDIZ
Thierry SCAPPATICCI
Vincent DECITRE
Xavier BOUTEVILLAIN
