Vincent FEDERICO

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Chatou
Reliable and proactive Manager assisting Executives to build manage and improve organisations and processes and share challenging objectives with teams and customers.
Dynamic and results-oriented Project leader with a significant record of strategic and international transformation Projects for various departments (IT, HR, Purchase, Accounting, Finance).
Excel in Shared Services Centres implementation and development.
KEY STRENGTHS & COMPETENCIES
• Lean Management
• Lean Six Sigma
• Shared Service Centres environment Expertise
• Team Leadership
• Project Management
• Dynamic and enthusiast
• Pragmatic and proactive
Mes compétences :
Administration
Budget
Budget Administration
Continuous improvement
Customer oriented
dynamic
Environment
Financial control
Leadership
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
P&L management
Pragmatic
Proactive
Team Leadership