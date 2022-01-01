Menu

Vincent FEDERICO

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Reliable and proactive Manager assisting Executives to build manage and improve organisations and processes and share challenging objectives with teams and customers.
Dynamic and results-oriented Project leader with a significant record of strategic and international transformation Projects for various departments (IT, HR, Purchase, Accounting, Finance).
Excel in Shared Services Centres implementation and development.

KEY STRENGTHS & COMPETENCIES
• Lean Management
• Lean Six Sigma
• Shared Service Centres environment Expertise
• Team Leadership
• Project Management
• Dynamic and enthusiast
• Pragmatic and proactive



Entreprises

  • Société Générale – Global Banking & Investor Solutions (GBIS) - Head of Continuous Improvement for GBIS Finance Department

    PARIS 2013 - maintenant .Manager of a team of 15 professional focused on:
    - Developing Managerial Practices (through Lean Management Tools and Trainings),
    - Improving Operational Efficiency (through Lean Six Sigma and Simplification initiatives)
    - Leading Cultural Change in GBIS Finance Department.

    In charge of coordinating initiatives with US, Asia and Bangalore Teams

  • Société Générale – SG Corporate & Investment Banking (SG CIB) - STRATEGIC PROJECT DIRECTOR

    PARIS 2011 - 2013 In charge of leading strategic Transformation Programs for Finance Department (new organization implementation, process streamlining & standardization)

  • Rio Tinto Alcan - EMEA Transformation Manager / SSC Controller

    Montréal 2002 - 2011 Promoted to lead EMEA (France & UK) SSC Performance, including financial control, internal control and continuous improvement initiatives amongst financial service lines. Implement and develop Customer Engagement Model and lead relations with internal customers’ CFO. Supervise relations with external suppliers. Lead significant and transversal Projects in SSC. Manage a team of 5 Supervisors.

    KEY ACHIEVEMENTS
    - Develop strategic partnership with our provider to build a 1st Quartile efficient scanning platform
    - Develop SSC Budget and Customer Reporting Tools
    - Create and implement our SSC Costing Model
    - Lead EMEA Expansion Project
    - Transfer our French internal audit referential to London organisation
    - Coach SSC Managers to Project Management Methodology

  • CAP GEMINI ERNST & YOUNG - SENIOR CONSULTANT

    1999 - 2002 Specialized in transformation Projects and assistance to Program Managers. Focus on SSC organisations, including business case, implementation program, transfer of local activities to SSC and coordination with IT Department. Coach junior consultants on Project Methodology. Develop an efficient relationship with sales teams to improve communication with our customers and increase our turnover.


    KEY ACHIEVEMENTS
    - Develop our position in a leading French industrial Group
    - Create and implement a Project Management Tool dedicated to CFOs, helping them to run efficient projects within their organisations.

  • Axa France - Senior Accountant

    Nanterre 1995 - 1999 Promoted to manage a technical team in charge of producing Insurance P&L accounts for large French companies. Coach internal specialists on technical tools. Assist General Manager in developing internal control procedures and referential

Formations

