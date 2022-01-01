Menu

Vincent FERNANDES

CHAROST

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Meyzieu

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Sandvik Mining & Construction - Technicien méthodes

    CHAROST 2008 - maintenant

  • Atlantic CVI - Technicien méthodes

    2003 - 2008

  • Alstom Transmission & Distribution - Technicien méthodes

    2001 - 2003

Formations

Annuaire des membres :