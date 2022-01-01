Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vincent FERNANDES
Ajouter
Vincent FERNANDES
CHAROST
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Meyzieu
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Sandvik Mining & Construction
- Technicien méthodes
CHAROST
2008 - maintenant
Atlantic CVI
- Technicien méthodes
2003 - 2008
Alstom Transmission & Distribution
- Technicien méthodes
2001 - 2003
Formations
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard
Villeurbanne
2001 - 2002
Ingénierie industrielle option ingénierie d'industrialisation
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard DUT GIM
Villeurbanne
1999 - 2001
DUT Génie industriel et maintenance
Lycée Charlie Chaplin
Decines Charpieu
1995 - 1999
Bac STI Génie électrotechnique
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z