Vincent FIEVRE

Paris

En résumé

After 15 years of experience within major advertising agencies, I'm now in Publicis Conseil Paris to accelerate the digitalisation of big accounts

• Passionnated with creation, always try to develop new ideas, love the action .
• Multi-channel profile and solid awareness of today’s communication challenges : integrated communication
• Smart, forward thinking, open minded.
• Great sociability and management abilities with clients and teammates, strong capacity to adapt to challenging situations
• Broad knowledge of various industries including : popular brands and finance

Mes compétences :
Publicité
Advertising
Communication

Entreprises

  • Publicis - Director Executive

    Paris 2014 - maintenant Accelerate the digitalisation of Publicis Conseil by created methods to developp and sell "integrated campaigns" (Social net work, TV, radio, print…)

  • Publicis Réunion - Managing Director

    2012 - 2014 Responsible for : Renault, Dacia, EDF, Danone, Roland Garros Airport
    • New business won : Kraft, Lesieur (média), Samsung, Mascarin syrup
    • Managing a team Of 10 people

    => Demonstrated ability to boost business in a context of crisis

  • TBWA France - DIrecteur exécutif

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2004 - 2012 • Groupama insurance : total repositioning of the brand, +10 points in awarness spontaneous in two years.
    • Neuf Telecom – Launch a new brand on the market of internet supplier. one priority : generate call to action : 40 000 new clients per month.
    • Alstom : business development win, firstly for transport component then power unit => Create a new territory of communication for B to B and for corporate.
    • Manage 7 persons

  • CPP Agence de communication indépendante - New business Director

    2000 - 2004 • Saint Gobain Glass: created and adapted international ad in 15 countries
    • Total : Worldwide campaign motivating internal teams, sponsorship paris Dakar
    => Demonstrated the ability to assess the needs of, and find global solutions for different targets in different markets

  • DDB Paris - Account Manager

    1997 - 2000 Hasbro: adapated the US ad for the French audience
    • Chantelle/passionata: created and implemented french ad campaign in europe
    • William Saurin / Garbit: implemented billboard strategy to boost spontaneous awareness

  • TBWA France - Account executive

    Boulogne-Billancourt 1994 - 1997 • Mcdonald’s: Happy meal ads and campaign during the “creutzfeldt - jacob crisis”
    • BMW cars and motorcycles: film selected at Cannes Festival

    => Demonstrated ability to deliver in a short time for demanding customers with a result oriented culture

Formations

