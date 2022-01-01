Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vincent FLOCH
Ajouter
Vincent FLOCH
PLOMEUR
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Plomeur
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Bremat Location
- Mecanicien
2016 - maintenant
Locarmor
- Mecanicien
Quimper
2010 - 2015
Formations
Saint Gabriel
Pont L'Abbe
2007 - 2009
BAC PRO maintenance des engins de BTP manutantion
Saint Gabriel
Pont L'Abbe
2005 - 2007
BEP maintenance des engin de BTP et manitantion
Réseau
Ghabdou ECHEFFER
Laurent JACQUIN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z