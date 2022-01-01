Menu

Vincent FLOCH

PLOMEUR

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Bremat Location - Mecanicien

    2016 - maintenant

  • Locarmor - Mecanicien

    Quimper 2010 - 2015

Formations

  • Saint Gabriel

    Pont L'Abbe 2007 - 2009 BAC PRO maintenance des engins de BTP manutantion

  • Saint Gabriel

    Pont L'Abbe 2005 - 2007 BEP maintenance des engin de BTP et manitantion

