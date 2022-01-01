Vincent FOURNIER

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT



Develop and implement growth opportunities within the meeting and exhibition industry,

Realize market analysis and development for GRAND OUEST EVENEMENTS,

Contribute to the definition of the product offering and pricing strategies,

Maintain and develop client relationships.



INCENTIVE AND TEAM-BUILDING ACTIVITIES



Develop original solutions to meet customer’s needs,

Product and deliver effective incentive and team-building events,

Manage suppliers relationships,

Lead and manage high performing event teams,

Deliver events respecting customer’s needs without sacrificing cost effectiveness,

Ensure the participants’ experience is in line with the global communication strategy,

Ensure excellent customer service and quality delivery,

Support change management from start to finish.



VENUES FOR PROFESSIONAL MEETINGS AND SEMINARS



Develop ties within the top-ranking venues of the French exhibition and meeting industry,

Select the right setting to host work meetings, seminars, conferences, board meetings,

Negotiate and book spaces for our clients’ professional events,

Travel on-site to realize inspections to make sure the client has the perfect venue for his event.





