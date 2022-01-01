My main area of expertise is institutional development, with a focus on:

- support and facilitation of strategic planning processes

- policy, program and project evaluation;

- setting up and strengthening monitoring and evaluation systems;

- knowledge management.



I have worked in Africa and Asia, and have expertise in fragile and post-conflict states issues, social and poverty impact analysis, poverty reduction strategy, social development issues (particularly education), decentralization and issues of regional integration.



I have experience in leading and managing teams and in organizing and facilitating group processes as well as change management.



I also have a strong background in the media and in business development.



See my CV on http://www.linkedin.com/pub/vincent-fruchart/1/b73/381



Mes compétences :

Knowledge management

Communication

Formation et coaching

Développement international

Planification stratégique

Facilitation des processus

Suivi et évaluation (politiques, programmes et pro

Développement institutionnel

Économie politique