Vincent FRUCHART



My main area of expertise is institutional development, with a focus on:
- support and facilitation of strategic planning processes
- policy, program and project evaluation;
- setting up and strengthening monitoring and evaluation systems;
- knowledge management.

I have worked in Africa and Asia, and have expertise in fragile and post-conflict states issues, social and poverty impact analysis, poverty reduction strategy, social development issues (particularly education), decentralization and issues of regional integration.

I have experience in leading and managing teams and in organizing and facilitating group processes as well as change management.

I also have a strong background in the media and in business development.

Mes compétences :
Knowledge management
Communication
Formation et coaching
Développement international
Planification stratégique
Facilitation des processus
Suivi et évaluation (politiques, programmes et pro
Développement institutionnel
Économie politique

Entreprises

  • In(Sy)st - Expert

    2009 - maintenant - Missions d'assistance technique en Côte d'Ivoire, Congo (Brazza), Tchad, pour renforcer l'élaboration des matrices de politique (DSRP) et les systèmes de suivi-évaluation;
    - Production d'un rapport pour Commission Européenne (analyse de l'utilisation des cadres de résultat dans les agences de développement);
    - évaluations de projet;
    - analyses institutionnelles.

  • World Bank - Expert en développement institutionnel, économie politique

    Washington 2006 - 2009 Programme de recherche sur les stratégies de réduction de la pauvreté dans les États fragiles (financement DFID)
    - Recherche sur l'identification des facteurs de conflit et leur lien avec la pauvreté ;
    - Élaboration de notes de recherche sur les liens entre pauvreté et conflit ;
    - Interventions dans des États fragiles pour renforcer l'intégration des facteurs de conflit dans les analyses et stratégies de réduction de la pauvreté.

  • In(Sy)st - Expert en suivi-évaluation

    2003 - 2006 Missions d'évaluation ou d'analyse d'impact de programmes (décentralisation à Madagascar, retranchement d'une entreprise publique au Katanga) et de projets (Burundi, Madagascar) avec une emphase sur les questions de développement institutionnel.

  • World Bank - Consultant

    Washington 1992 - 1996 - Programme d'Allègement de la Pauvreté au Népal, Expert IEC (1992-93);
    - Rapport sur les finances de l'Éducation en Russie, décentralisation et fédéralisme fiscal (1994);
    - Préparation d'un Projet d'éducation secondaire décentralisé en Indonésie (1995);
    - Préparation de Rapports d'Évaluation de la Pauvreté (Centre-Afrique, Guinée, Gabon);
    - Rapport sur les meilleurs pratiques de privatisation d'entreprises publiques en Afrique Sub-Sahélienne.

  • Indépendant - Journaliste et entrepreneur

    1985 - 1992 Ai travaillé plusieurs années en Californie comme journaliste free lance et comme entrepreneur sur le lancement d'un magazine international

  • FM radios in Paris - Journaliste - Rédacteur en chef

    1981 - 1985

Formations

  • University Of Maryland At College Park UMCP (College Park)

    College Park 1996 - 2002 PhD

    Thèse de doctorat sur l'adoption du principe de subsidiarité dans le Traité de Maastricht - analyse historique et théorique du concept, et analyse des mécanismes inter-étatiques de prise de décision de type constitutionnel.

  • New School For Social Research (New York)

    New York 1989 - 1990 MA

    Relations internationales et économie politique

  • Ecole Supérieure De Journalisme De Lille

    Lille 1977 - 1979 Diplôme de l'ESJ

    Radio et télévision

  • Université Lille 1 Sciences Et Technologies Sociologie, ethnologie

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 1975 - 1977 DEUG

