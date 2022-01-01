Vincent GACHE

In the beginning of my scientific career, I was interested in cytoskeleton structures and how they play essential roles in a number of cellular processes in cells.



I come naturally to investigate microtubules network and join the laboratory of Dr. Didier Job in Grenoble to do my PhD and learn more about this complex network. I was first interested in the role of free tubulin concentration in the cell, known to have a dramatic influence on microtubule assembly and dynamics. I investigated proteins interacting specifically with native tubulin dimers using an immunoaffinity purification approach to isolate proteins and mass-spectrometry for protein identification.

I also worked on a post-modification of the tubulin dimer, showing that this modification could be important during the mitosis.



At this point I joined the team of Dr. Andreï Popov to work on the exploration of the Xenopus microtubule-associated meiotic proteome, since I became more interested in the complex structures formed by the cytoskeleton. During this study, we applied a mass-spectrometry approach to identify all proteins present on microtubules in meiosis blocked Xenopus eggs. I built the first meiosis network, focused on microtubule and including the majority of the proteins identified (about 300). This approach reveals localization of new proteins on the meiotic/mitotic spindle in Human and Xenopus cells.



Finally, I join the team of Dr.Gomes to learn more on the muscle system where we can find a much more complex network of cytoskeleton (including actin fibers and microtubules). The aim of my work is to understand all the process involved in localization of nucleus in muscle fiber in a more “cytoskeletal” point of view. We have the opportunity to use the live imaging system combined with some powerful complement like FRAP microscopy and microinjection.



Mes compétences :

biochimie

biologie cellulaire et moléculaire