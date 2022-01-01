Menu

Vincent GALAND

Paris

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Coopération internationale
Biologie moléculaire
Biologie cellulaire
Bureautique
Management de projet
Parole en public
Biochimie
Recherche clinique
Biotechnologie
Biologie
Pharmacie

  • Safran - Digital Project Leader | Leadership Team

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Alternately with the MBA courses, I lead a consulting project in Corporate Strategy. Within the Safran University in France, China and the US, my aim is to implement the Safran Leadership Model throughout the Group via new digital learning instrument, especially MOOCs (Massive Online Open Courses) and SPOCs (Small Private Online Courses).

  • ASSOCIATION DES GUIDES ET SCOUTS D EUROPE - Project Manager

    Paris 2014 - 2015 Organisation of a Franco-Spanish pilgrimage on the roads to Santiago de Compostela (9 days, 500 persons, ~60.000€).

  • Ambassade de France en Pologne - Attaché adjoint pour la coopération scientifique et universitaire

    2011 - 2013 [Sectorial analysis] – Analysis of innovation trends / science and technology policies for French high profiles stakeholders (government, academics, media, businesses). Consulting services to universities and institutions wishing to collaborate with France (and vice versa). Publication of reports and 70+ articles (http://www.bulletins-electroniques.com/actualites/pays/pologne.php).

    [Cooperation development] – Development and monitoring of scientific, academic and business partnerships between French and Polish public / private institutions.

    [Project Management] – Management of 7 French government scholarship programs in their logistic, financial and human aspects (1.3 million euros, 600+ applications, 10 jurys, 130 laureates).
    o http://www.ambafrance-pl.org/Bourses-d-etudes

    [Communication] – Promotion of French scientific and academic excellence. Realisation of 15+ PowerPoint talks and presentations. Co-planification of 5+ communication events. For example :
    o « Science picnic », 100m², 140.000 visitors --> http://tinyurl.com/Galand
    o Reception of the scholarship’s laureates --> http://tinyurl.com/Galand2

    [Internet] – Developpement and updates of the science/university website of the French Embassy in Poland and the French Institute (creation of 60+ pages -->institutfrancais.pl/sciences-universites/‎).

    [Others] – Databases management, support in the writing of diplomatic cables.

  • University of California, San Diego - Undergraduate Research Assistant

    2010 - 2010 I studied the interactions of Spy1 protein, a non-conventional cell cycle regulator, within the DNA damage response. I showed that another protein is colocalizing with Spy1 at sites of DNA double stand breaks (gamma H2AX foci) in breast cancer cell line. These results put the basis for a publication. Laboratory of Dan J. Donoghue --> http://molpath.ucsd.edu/faculty/Donoghue.shtml

    [Employed techniques] : cancer cell culture, immunocytochemistry, optical microscopy, immunofluorescent microscopy, electron microscopy, immunoafinity chromatography, co-immunoprecipitation, mass spectroscopy.

  • CNRS - Undergraduate Research Student

    Paris 2009 - 2009 My work as a research assistant in CERMAV-CNRS laboratory (Center for Research on plant macromolecules) was to study the potential activity of a particular glycosyl transferase in A. thaliana by means of functional genomics and bioinformatic methods.

  • College Des Ingenieurs

    Paris 2015 - maintenant The CDI “Collège des Ingénieurs” is an independent institution for post-graduate education that offers an innovative, international and highly intensive 10-month MBA programme. With 6% admission rate (80 fellows / 1400 candidates), the MBA is designed to prepare high potential engineering and science graduates for top-level positions in industry and services sectors.

  • Harvard University

    Cambridge Massachusetts 2011 - 2011 Master's thesis - Regenerative Medicine

    At the Massachusetts General Hospital, Center for Regenerative Medicine (MGH-CRM) and within the Harvard Stem Cell Institute (HSCI), I identified novel biomarkers for mouse and human airway stem cells. Laboratory of Jay Rajagopal --> http://www.hsci.harvard.edu/people/jayaraj-rajagopal-md

  • University Of California San Diego (San Diego)

    San Diego 2010 - 2010 Research Training

    Cancer biology

  • Cranfield University

    Bedford 2010 - 2011 Master of Science (M.Sc.), Molecular Medicine, GPA : 3.52/4.00

  • Université Grenoble 1 Joseph Fourier (St Martin D'Heres)

    St Martin D'Heres 2009 - 2011 Bachelor and Master of Science and Technology, GPA : 3.83/4.00

    Bachelor : double concentration in chemistry and biology
    Masters : double concentration in biotechnology and business management

  • Grenoble Ecole De Management

    Grenoble 2009 - 2011 Master's degree


    Double degree with Université de Grenoble.

    Finance, accounting, corporate strategy, maketing, management, business models of biotech companies.

  • Université Grenoble 1 Joseph Fourier

    Grenoble 2008 - 2010

  • Université Grenoble 1 Joseph Fourier

    Grenoble 2005 - 2009 Medicine

