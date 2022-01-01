Vincent GALAND

-
Safran
- Digital Project Leader | Leadership Team
Paris
2015 - maintenant
Alternately with the MBA courses, I lead a consulting project in Corporate Strategy. Within the Safran University in France, China and the US, my aim is to implement the Safran Leadership Model throughout the Group via new digital learning instrument, especially MOOCs (Massive Online Open Courses) and SPOCs (Small Private Online Courses).
ASSOCIATION DES GUIDES ET SCOUTS D EUROPE
- Project Manager
Paris
2014 - 2015
Organisation of a Franco-Spanish pilgrimage on the roads to Santiago de Compostela (9 days, 500 persons, ~60.000€).
Ambassade de France en Pologne
- Attaché adjoint pour la coopération scientifique et universitaire
2011 - 2013
[Sectorial analysis] – Analysis of innovation trends / science and technology policies for French high profiles stakeholders (government, academics, media, businesses). Consulting services to universities and institutions wishing to collaborate with France (and vice versa). Publication of reports and 70+ articles (http://www.bulletins-electroniques.com/actualites/pays/pologne.php).
[Cooperation development] – Development and monitoring of scientific, academic and business partnerships between French and Polish public / private institutions.
[Project Management] – Management of 7 French government scholarship programs in their logistic, financial and human aspects (1.3 million euros, 600+ applications, 10 jurys, 130 laureates).
o http://www.ambafrance-pl.org/Bourses-d-etudes
[Communication] – Promotion of French scientific and academic excellence. Realisation of 15+ PowerPoint talks and presentations. Co-planification of 5+ communication events. For example :
o « Science picnic », 100m², 140.000 visitors --> http://tinyurl.com/Galand
o Reception of the scholarship’s laureates --> http://tinyurl.com/Galand2
[Internet] – Developpement and updates of the science/university website of the French Embassy in Poland and the French Institute (creation of 60+ pages -->institutfrancais.pl/sciences-universites/).
[Others] – Databases management, support in the writing of diplomatic cables.
Harvard Medical School Stem Cell Institute
2011 - 2011
Ambassade de France à varsovie, Ministère des Affaires Etrangères
2011 - 2012
University of California, San Diego
- Undergraduate Research Assistant
2010 - 2010
I studied the interactions of Spy1 protein, a non-conventional cell cycle regulator, within the DNA damage response. I showed that another protein is colocalizing with Spy1 at sites of DNA double stand breaks (gamma H2AX foci) in breast cancer cell line. These results put the basis for a publication. Laboratory of Dan J. Donoghue --> http://molpath.ucsd.edu/faculty/Donoghue.shtml
[Employed techniques] : cancer cell culture, immunocytochemistry, optical microscopy, immunofluorescent microscopy, electron microscopy, immunoafinity chromatography, co-immunoprecipitation, mass spectroscopy.
University of California, San Diego, Moores Cancer Center, Department of Biochemistry
2010 - 2010
CNRS
- Undergraduate Research Student
Paris
2009 - 2009
My work as a research assistant in CERMAV-CNRS laboratory (Center for Research on plant macromolecules) was to study the potential activity of a particular glycosyl transferase in A. thaliana by means of functional genomics and bioinformatic methods.