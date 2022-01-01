Menu

Vincent GANDON

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Maroc
Tourisme
Voile

Entreprises

  • SARL Draa Agalmousse - Co-gérant

    2006 - maintenant

  • EARL de l'Epine - Gérant

    2001 - maintenant

  • Tereos - Responsable Commercial

    Origny-Sainte-Benoite 1999 - 2009 En charge de la commercialisation des alcools éthyliques en France, Espagne et Portugal

  • McCain Alimentaire SA - Responsable Achat Adjoint

    1997 - 1999

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :