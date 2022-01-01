Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vincent GANDON
Ajouter
Vincent GANDON
CASABLANCA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Maroc
Tourisme
Voile
Entreprises
SARL Draa Agalmousse
- Co-gérant
2006 - maintenant
EARL de l'Epine
- Gérant
2001 - maintenant
Tereos
- Responsable Commercial
Origny-Sainte-Benoite
1999 - 2009
En charge de la commercialisation des alcools éthyliques en France, Espagne et Portugal
McCain Alimentaire SA
- Responsable Achat Adjoint
1997 - 1999
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Lille
1995 - 1998
Réseau
Abdellah LANJERI
Faycal BENABDELJALIL
Guy VIARD
Habiba AJAMOUR
Khalid EL MAFTOUHI
Maxime COUVREUR
Maxime VERMESSE
Tony BEERDEN
Yann DELACOUR
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z