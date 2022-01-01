Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vincent GAUDILLAT
Ajouter
Vincent GAUDILLAT
TREVOUX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
CAO
Bureau d'études
Conception mécanique
Entreprises
MC Levage -REEL
- Projeteur mecanicien
2009 - maintenant
Formations
IUT B Lyon 1
Villeurbanne
2009 - 2010
Licence professionnelle Conception
IUT B Lyon 1
Villeurbanne
2007 - 2009
DUT Génie Mécanique Productique
Lycée Louis Armand
Villefranche Saone
2006 - 2007
Baccalauréat STI GMP (Mention très bien)
Réseau
Christophe BERGER
Mathieu ROUSSET
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z