Vincent GAUTHIER
Vincent GAUTHIER
LYON
Entreprises
INEO INFRACOM GDF SUEZ
- Chef de Projet
2009 - maintenant
Responsable d’une structure de déploiement du réseau FTTH
INEO INFRACOM GDF SUEZ
- Chef de Chantier
2006 - 2009
- Encadrement d’une équipe de techniciens boucle locale France Telecom
- Conception d’études de dé-saturation, d’extension du réseau cuivre et suivi des chantiers de réalisation
Formations
IUT (Valence)
Valence
maintenant
Université Grenoble 2 Pierre Mendès France
Valence
2003 - 2005
Génie Télécommunications et Réseaux
Christian FERREIRA
Claude MICHEL
Didier BONNEAUD
Emmanuelle BLOT
Kamal LAKROUZ
Mondher Eddine HADJ FREDJ
Nathalie DURY
Simon ESCOURROU
Stéphanie BEYELER
Virginie GOBIN-LOZAY
