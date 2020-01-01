Menu

Vincent ORTELLS

15 years' experience in Business Development with a strong track record in Higher Education Market in B2B, B2C & B2T (Business to Territory).

MAIN SKILLS
From strategy to closing: business intelligence, regulation watch, territorial analysis, actors mapping, spotting opportunities, strong collaboration with Marketing teams (segmentation, inbound, content, ABM), prospecting, mapping, development of value-creating offers, , negotiation, installation of sales administration processes.

Customer Loyalty: CSM, Account Management, Alliance Management.

International profile: bilingual French-Spanish, fluent in English, sound knowledge in worldwide Geography & Geopolitical issues.

IT skills: Pack Office, CRM, LMS, CMS, collaborative tools, data collection & analysis.

Organization & facilitation of events: master class, webinar, workshops...

#BusinessDevelopment #AccountManagement #OrganizationalProjectManagement #CustomerSucessManagement #AllianceManagement #PartnershipsManagement #SPANCO #B2B #B2C #B2T #crossfunctional #Strategy #Geopolitics #Sales #Marketing #Recruiting #ExecutiveEducation #CareerGuidance #Geography #Salesfunnel #GrowthHacking #Leadgen #Inbound #Outbound #BeltandRoad #EducationMarket #Scrum #VUCA #BusinessProject #Intrapreneurship

  • 12 years’ experience in Higher Education Market - Business Developer

    Ile-de-Frane 2008 - maintenant Here are the companies who have trusted me to get their projects done on time and on budget:

    IRIS, University of Paris Saclay, EDC Business School, Ecole de Guerre Economique, Sup de Vente, ESLSCA, University of Versailles, Sports Management School, ESSYM.

    Examples of tasks I have carried out:

    - Business Project Management to increase B2B sales (trainings sold to companies, e.g., apprenticeship courses),
    - Business Project Management to increase B2C sales (e.g., Executive Education),
    - Running of institutional procedure (quality controls, accreditations…),
    - Organizational Project Management for installing processes and structuring data,
    - Organization and facilitation of events: Master class, webinars, workshops…
    - Running of apprenticeship levy campaign.

  • IFOP - Territory Analyst

    2004 - 2008 Territory analyses tailor-made for companies and local authorities.

