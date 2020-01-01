Vincent ORTELLS

15 years' experience in Business Development with a strong track record in Higher Education Market in B2B, B2C & B2T (Business to Territory).



MAIN SKILLS

From strategy to closing: business intelligence, regulation watch, territorial analysis, actors mapping, spotting opportunities, strong collaboration with Marketing teams (segmentation, inbound, content, ABM), prospecting, mapping, development of value-creating offers, , negotiation, installation of sales administration processes.



Customer Loyalty: CSM, Account Management, Alliance Management.



International profile: bilingual French-Spanish, fluent in English, sound knowledge in worldwide Geography & Geopolitical issues.



IT skills: Pack Office, CRM, LMS, CMS, collaborative tools, data collection & analysis.



Organization & facilitation of events: master class, webinar, workshops...



