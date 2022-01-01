Menu

Vincent VANDENBROCKE

MARCQ EN BAROEUL

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Asie
Sport
Voyage

Entreprises

  • Carrosserie Pocholle - Responsable d'exploitation

    2013 - maintenant

  • Cajapoule@gmail.com - Chef de projet

    2010 - maintenant Lancement et développement d'une activité artisanale
    fabrication et vente de cage à poule

  • DECATHLON - Conseiller sportif

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2009 - maintenant Conseil et vente auprès de la clientèle
    Univers Sports collectifs / Nature à Marseille Bonneveine (13)
    Univers Sports de raquettes / Golf / Running à Bailleul (59)

  • Rocket Restaurant LONDON - Serveur & Barman

    2007 - maintenant www.rocketrestaurants.co.uk/

  • Defrance Immobilier - Assistant polyvalent en immobilier

    2006 - 2009 Prospection, visites, états des lieux
    Assistant en promotion immobilière
    Travaux sur chantiers

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Marseille)

    Marseille 2008 - 2011 Commerce Management

  • ESC Lille

    Lille 2006 - 2008 économie gestion

  • Lycée Sainte Marie

    Beaucamps Ligny 2001 - 2005 Scientifique

    spécilité mathématiques

Réseau

