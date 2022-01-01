Retail
Vincent VANDENBROCKE
Vincent VANDENBROCKE
MARCQ EN BAROEUL
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Asie
Sport
Voyage
Entreprises
Carrosserie Pocholle
- Responsable d'exploitation
2013 - maintenant
Cajapoule@gmail.com
- Chef de projet
2010 - maintenant
Lancement et développement d'une activité artisanale
fabrication et vente de cage à poule
DECATHLON
- Conseiller sportif
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2009 - maintenant
Conseil et vente auprès de la clientèle
Univers Sports collectifs / Nature à Marseille Bonneveine (13)
Univers Sports de raquettes / Golf / Running à Bailleul (59)
Rocket Restaurant LONDON
- Serveur & Barman
2007 - maintenant
www.rocketrestaurants.co.uk/
Defrance Immobilier
- Assistant polyvalent en immobilier
2006 - 2009
Prospection, visites, états des lieux
Assistant en promotion immobilière
Travaux sur chantiers
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Marseille)
Marseille
2008 - 2011
Commerce Management
ESC Lille
Lille
2006 - 2008
économie gestion
Lycée Sainte Marie
Beaucamps Ligny
2001 - 2005
Scientifique
spécilité mathématiques
Réseau
Aurélie BARAFFE
Marie Aimée LENNEL
Mathurin DUBOIS
Maxime BARRON
Pierre-Antoine VALENTIN
Virginie DUCRON - DARTOIS
Yann FRACHI
Yves PERRET
