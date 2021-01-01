Vincent VINCENT MERCHAUT (MERCHAUT)

-
Thales
- Director, Customer Services and Production
Courbevoie
2019 - maintenant
Manage installation/integration/support/training services teams of Critical Data Intelligence segment
Improve methods and tools of experts specialized in Big Data Analysis systems
Lead supply chain of radio devices by production sub contractors
Habilitation for Specific Projects
-
Nokia
- Global Program Leader, 4G-5G Interworking
Nozay
2019 - 2019
Drive international projects deliveries , new 5G features from R&D and associated LTE evolutions
Coordinate activities and teams from multiple organizations targeting various customers
Continuously identify and lead implementation of efficiency improvements
-
Nokia
- HEAD of 5G R&D Operations and Transformation
Nozay
2016 - 2019
Managed staff ramp up from 500 to 2000 , budget of 170M€
Coordinating transformation of large worldwide R&D (automation , cloud, large scale Agile )
Energizing local R&D activities (Technology Center, France R&D, 1600 engineers)
-
Nokia
- HEAD of Customer Care Services - fALU Radio
Nozay
2016 - 2016
Driving World-but-US teams in charge of L2 Technical Support and L3 Product Experts (600+ staff)
Lead resolution of customer crisis, emergencies and outages
Organized transition ALU to Nokia
-
Alcatel Lucent
- HEAD of Wireless Maintenance Services EMEA & Operations
Paris
2013 - 2016
Lead Emea/World teams in charge of L2 Technical Support and L3 Product Experts (230+ staff)
Controlled Budget and Operations of Lat Eur Mea Apj China (500+ hdct, 50M€ budget)
Developped automation, knowledge database, proactive maintenance and tools services
-
Alcatel-Lucent
- Director, Wireless Radio Technology Introduction & Support
Paris
2010 - 2013
Planification, organisation and control of 25M€ budget and 350+staff around the world, 2G/3G/4G
Driving critical projects (site strategy, headcount management, portfolio rationalization )
Coordinating cross functional teams, both R&D and Operations, to solve customer crisis
-
Alcatel-Lucent
- SeniorManager, 3G Utran Support Leader
Paris
2009 - 2010
Leading 80+ R&D experts in charge of RNC and iBTS product support for customers
From detailed investigation of the network trouble, to final bug fix coding and delivery.
Covering first field application of new products and then maintenance period.
US NSA certified
-
Alcatel-Lucent
- Head of RNC France, 3G wcdma R&D
Paris
2008 - 2009
Leading 80+ R&D experts in charge of RNC design and test
Organizing transition of teams to new projects
-
Alcatel-Lucent
- Team Manager, 3G RNC SW Design & Integration
Paris
2007 - 2007
same role, but Alcatel-Lucent working with part of the design team remote in Shanghai.
-
Alcatel-Lucent
- SeniorManager, Wcdma+LTE R&D SW Integration
Paris
2007 - 2008
Wcdma+LTE R&DFrance Leader, working with Canada/US/China/GermanyTeam Mandates : RNC Features Integration with Iub-Iu simulator RNC Features Integration in real E2E configuration eNodeB L3 Software Integration InterOp with strategic mobile partners
-
Nortel
- Team Manager, 3G RNC SW Design & Test
Toronto
2005 - 2006
Managing 20+ engineers with 4 different job types and working with Shanghai colleagues :
Applicative software design, RNC features test with simulators, Network level verification (mobile/bts/RNC/oam/CS+PScore ), Terminal Partners InterOperability.
Coordinating with the worldRNC community : France, Canada and China.
Technical Environment : Solaris/Linux, Clearcase, Attol, Coverity
-
Nortel
- Team Manager, 3G Mobiles Interop Tests
Toronto
2002 - 2005
Managing up to 25 test engineers validating UMTS features at network solution level and working in close partnership with with Nokia et Qualcomm Terminal teams. From Test Strategy definition with partners to execution and reporting in this multicultural Environment (Us, Korea, India, Europe..)
-
Nortel
- Team Manager, R&D Tools Design for Factory
Toronto
1998 - 2002
Leading up to 20 engineers designing the hardware and software tools to allow automated testing at Fr/Us/Ch Factories. From 2G BTS to all BSS and Utran products, including PC and real time embedded software together with radio instruments driving from Agilent and Rhode&Schwartz partners.
Technical Environment : WinNT, Visual C++ , Clearcase, VxWorks, Tornado, Instruments Agilent, Clarify
GSM + UMTSBTS + BSCnodeB + RNC
-
Nortel Networks
- Engineer, 2G RF radio HW design
Toronto
1995 - 1998
After designing the fast frequency hopping oscillators of the new 2G RF modules, became interface between R&D and factory during the production ramp up , managing the radio performances issues due to RF components characteristics variations.
-
Armée. Centre Recherche Medicale
- Technical Engineer
1994 - 1995