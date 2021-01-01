Menu

Vincente CHARBONEL

  • H.R.C - Human Ressources Coaching
  • Dirigeante - Fondatrice

MARSEILLE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Stratégie
Marketing
Ressources humaines
Service client

Entreprises

  • H.R.C - Human Ressources Coaching - Dirigeante - Fondatrice

    Direction générale | MARSEILLE 2021 - maintenant Coaching professionnel
    Conseil en Ressources Humaines
    Organisme de Formation
    www.human-ressourcs-coaching.fr

  • Indépendant - Coach professionnel - Consultante Ressources Humaines

    Ressources humaines | MARSEILLE 2019 - 2021 Coaching professionnel
    Consultante RH
    Formatrice

  • Anyware Video - C.O.O

    Direction générale | MARSEILLE 2008 - 2020 Directrice opérationnelle

  • SEAFOODIA - Human Ressources Manager

    Ressources humaines | MARSEILLE 2007 - 2008

  • COMEXPOSIUM - Responsable Communication & Relations Presse

    Communication | AUBAGNE 2005 - 2006

  • CARREFOUR VOYAGES - Marketing & E-commerce - Direction régionale

    Commercial | Évry - Région Rhône-Alpes - PACA 1991 - 2003 Marketing & e-commerce
    Direction régionale Rhône Alpes - PACA
    Pilote Formation & Produits
    Direction agences (Paris-Rhône Alpes)

Formations

  • IFG - GROUPE INSEEC

    PARIS 2016 - 2017 Certification Coach Professionnel

  • Université Lyon 2 Lumiere

    Lyon (69000) 2013 - 2014 Master Dirigeant de PME - Mention Bien
    Sciences Humaines & Sociales

  • Ecole Supérieure De Tourisme

    PARIS 1989 - 1991 B.T.S Tourisme & Loisirs
    Conception & Commercialisation

Réseau