Vincente CHARBONEL
Vincente CHARBONEL
H.R.C - Human Ressources Coaching
Dirigeante - Fondatrice
MARSEILLE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Stratégie
Marketing
Ressources humaines
Service client
H.R.C - Human Ressources Coaching
- Dirigeante - Fondatrice
Direction générale | MARSEILLE
2021 - maintenant
Coaching professionnel
Conseil en Ressources Humaines
Organisme de Formation
www.human-ressourcs-coaching.fr
Indépendant
- Coach professionnel - Consultante Ressources Humaines
Ressources humaines | MARSEILLE
2019 - 2021
Coaching professionnel
Consultante RH
Formatrice
Anyware Video
- C.O.O
Direction générale | MARSEILLE
2008 - 2020
Directrice opérationnelle
SEAFOODIA
- Human Ressources Manager
Ressources humaines | MARSEILLE
2007 - 2008
COMEXPOSIUM
- Responsable Communication & Relations Presse
Communication | AUBAGNE
2005 - 2006
CARREFOUR VOYAGES
- Marketing & E-commerce - Direction régionale
Commercial | Évry - Région Rhône-Alpes - PACA
1991 - 2003
Marketing & e-commerce
Direction régionale Rhône Alpes - PACA
Pilote Formation & Produits
Direction agences (Paris-Rhône Alpes)
IFG - GROUPE INSEEC
PARIS
2016 - 2017
Certification Coach Professionnel
Université Lyon 2 Lumiere
Lyon (69000)
2013 - 2014
Master Dirigeant de PME - Mention Bien
Sciences Humaines & Sociales
Ecole Supérieure De Tourisme
PARIS
1989 - 1991
B.T.S Tourisme & Loisirs
Conception & Commercialisation
