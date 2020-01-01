Menu

Violaine GIBERT

VIENNE

En résumé

Nous avons la vie que nous nous construisons!

Entreprises

  • WALA France - Commerciale Formatrice

    2012 - maintenant

  • Sothys - Animatrice Formatrice

    PARIS 2005 - 2011

  • PIGIER - PROFESSEUR D'ESTHETIQUE

    Levallois-Perret 2003 - 2004

  • FREE LANCE - ANIMATRICE

    2002 - 2005

  • SEPHORA - CONSEILLERE

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2000 - 2002

Formations

Réseau