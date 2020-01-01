Retail
Violaine GIBERT
Violaine GIBERT
VIENNE
En résumé
Nous avons la vie que nous nous construisons!
Entreprises
WALA France
- Commerciale Formatrice
2012 - maintenant
Sothys
- Animatrice Formatrice
PARIS
2005 - 2011
PIGIER
- PROFESSEUR D'ESTHETIQUE
Levallois-Perret
2003 - 2004
FREE LANCE
- ANIMATRICE
2002 - 2005
SEPHORA
- CONSEILLERE
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
2000 - 2002
Formations
ECOLE CAROLE PEYREFITTE
Lyon
1998 - 2000
BTS
LP Jacques Prévert
Grenoble
1996 - 1998
CAP
Esthetique
Réseau
Aude DEMANGEON
Edouard VILLE
Eric LE DU
Guy DUMONT
Jean MARTIN
Magali ARTIGUEBERE
Olivier STEPHAN
Salomé PERREON
Tanya Florence PHEULPIN PISTRUIN