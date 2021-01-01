Retail
Virginia DREUX
Virginia DREUX
Mes compétences :
Vente
Entreprises
Puma Sas
- Analyste
2016 - maintenant
Puma
- Gestionnaire Grands Comptes
ILLKIRCH
2006 - 2016
Formations
Lycée Ecole Commerciale Privée
Strasbourg
2004 - 2005
BTS Action Communication Commercial
Lycée Institution Sainte Clotilde
Strasbourg
2002 - 2003
Bac Action Communication Commerciale
Lycée Sainte Clotidle
Strasbourg
1999 - 2000
BEP Comptabilité
