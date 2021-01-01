Vivien POULARD

Mes compétences :
Technique
Vente
Management
Autonomie
Entreprises
MENARD
- Responsable d'Agence
2012 - maintenant
Menard
- Sales Engineer
2011 - 2012
Menard
- Site & Quality Engineer
2009 - 2011Several projects worldwide :
1) Romania :
- soil improvement for the biggest onshore windfarm of Europe.
- Semi-rigids inclusions (of concrete)
- improvement of the soil allowing to use a shallow foundation system (raft foundations of 100-meter high wind turbines) instead of deep foundations.
- organizing and following the production phase (managing teams, organisation of production and testing phase, relationships with client and consultants, ...)
2) Kuwait:
- soil improvement for a New City by Dynamic Compaction works.
- Lauching the project,
- Organising the site and the Works Planning,
- Following production and managing teams on site,
- Following testing phase and Works Reception.
Soletanche-Bachy
- Site Manager
Rueil-Malmaison2008 - 2008Site management and quality control for different types of projects and public works:
- Foundations (piles),
- Underground Works (tunnel),
- Retaining Walls,
- Anchors,
- Sheet Piles and deep excavations.
Worked on the new railway between Paris and Geneve and on the A41 motorway between Annecy and Geneve