Vivien POULARD

LILLE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Technique
Vente
Management
Autonomie

Entreprises

  • MENARD - Responsable d'Agence

    2012 - maintenant

  • Menard - Sales Engineer

    2011 - 2012

  • Menard - Site & Quality Engineer

    2009 - 2011 Several projects worldwide :

    1) Romania :
    - soil improvement for the biggest onshore windfarm of Europe.
    - Semi-rigids inclusions (of concrete)
    - improvement of the soil allowing to use a shallow foundation system (raft foundations of 100-meter high wind turbines) instead of deep foundations.
    - organizing and following the production phase (managing teams, organisation of production and testing phase, relationships with client and consultants, ...)

    2) Kuwait:
    - soil improvement for a New City by Dynamic Compaction works.
    - Lauching the project,
    - Organising the site and the Works Planning,
    - Following production and managing teams on site,
    - Following testing phase and Works Reception.

  • Soletanche-Bachy - Site Manager

    Rueil-Malmaison 2008 - 2008 Site management and quality control for different types of projects and public works:
    - Foundations (piles),
    - Underground Works (tunnel),
    - Retaining Walls,
    - Anchors,
    - Sheet Piles and deep excavations.

    Worked on the new railway between Paris and Geneve and on the A41 motorway between Annecy and Geneve

  • Soletanche-Bachy - Site Enginner

    Rueil-Malmaison 2007 - 2007

Formations

Réseau