Menu

Wafa BEN HMIDA

SUSAH

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • stramiflex - Ingenieure

    2015 - 2015

  • ciments gabes - Stagaire

    2014 - 2014

  • PYXIS SA INTERNATIONAL - Stagaire

    2013 - 2013

Formations

  • École Nationale D'Ingénieure De Gabes-Tunisie (Susah)

    Susah 2012 - 2015 ingénieur électrique-automatique

  • Lycée Abou El Kacem Chebbi (Chebba)

    Chebba 2005 - 2009

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :