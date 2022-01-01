Retail
Wafa BEN HMIDA
Wafa BEN HMIDA
SUSAH
Entreprises
stramiflex
- Ingenieure
2015 - 2015
ciments gabes
- Stagaire
2014 - 2014
PYXIS SA INTERNATIONAL
- Stagaire
2013 - 2013
Formations
École Nationale D'Ingénieure De Gabes-Tunisie (Susah)
Susah
2012 - 2015
ingénieur électrique-automatique
Lycée Abou El Kacem Chebbi (Chebba)
Chebba
2005 - 2009
Azaiez ATEF
Blues And Kid GROUPE DE BLUES ÉLECTRIQUE
Cherif HEOUAINE
Hamrouni HOUCINE
Irmani MAHMOUD
Mondher ACHOUR
Riadh BELAIBA
Safouene ALOUI
Salem SAHLI
