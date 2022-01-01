Retail
Wafa SL
Wafa SL
NABEUL
En résumé
Mes compétences :
génie chimique
Entreprises
IBERCHEM Tunisie
- Ingénieur
2012 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs De Gabes (Gabès)
Gabès
2008 - 2011
Génie Chimique-Procédés
Institut Préparatoire Aux Etudes D'Ingénieurs De Nabeul IPEIN (Nabeul)
Nabeul
2006 - 2008
Lycée Secondaire De Bouargoub (Bou Argoub)
Bou Argoub
2000 - 2006
Réseau
Bouchamia SAID
Brahim KHIARI
Chawki JABALLI
Fathi BEL HAJ
Hamadi DEKHIL
Rafik MACHATT
Salima HANNACHI EP KANZARI
Wael KANZARI
