Wafaa JADIR

Puteaux

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Travail en équipe
Gestion des ressources humaines
Système d'information
Sales Force
Autonomie professionnelle
Logistique
Gestion financière et comptable
Business Planning et Consolidations
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Takeda - Finance Head

    Puteaux 2014 - maintenant

  • Alcon - North & West Africa Finance Head

    Rueil malmaison 2010 - 2014 Responsible for:
    • 9 Markets in North & West Africa including Morocco, Algeria & Tunisia, Senegal, Cameroon, Ivory coast and the other Africa French speaking countries
    • 8 to 12 direct reports

    Best Achievements:
    • Design and Build a strong and reliable finance team recognized by other departments as a reference in the business partnering support – 10 successful recruitments
    • Internal controls processes redesign and implementation to ensure the Company & industry compliance standards and steer the team toward accomplishing the same goal – Increase standard level controls by 75%
    • Major contributor in the Successful implementation of North and West Africa cluster – Average Sales growth of 15%
    • West Africa markets business model redesign and implementation while ensuring business continuity – reduce number of distributors/customers by 50% and reduce payment risks by 86%
    • $6 million accounts receivables overdue invoices collection in Maghreb countries thanks to strong negotiation skills. DSO reduced by 40%

  • MARS MAROC - Finance & business planning manager

    2000 - 2010 Responsable de la filiere marocaine et du controle de gestion Maghreb

Formations

  • ENCG : Ecole Nationale De Commerce Et De Gestion (Settat)

    Settat 1996 - 2000 BAC+4

    Parcours sans faute

