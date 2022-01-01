Wafaa JADIR

Mes compétences :
Travail en équipe
Gestion des ressources humaines
Système d'information
Sales Force
Autonomie professionnelle
Logistique
Gestion financière et comptable
Business Planning et Consolidations
Microsoft Office
Entreprises
Takeda
- Finance Head
Puteaux2014 - maintenant
Alcon
- North & West Africa Finance Head
Rueil malmaison2010 - 2014Responsible for:
• 9 Markets in North & West Africa including Morocco, Algeria & Tunisia, Senegal, Cameroon, Ivory coast and the other Africa French speaking countries
• 8 to 12 direct reports
Best Achievements:
• Design and Build a strong and reliable finance team recognized by other departments as a reference in the business partnering support – 10 successful recruitments
• Internal controls processes redesign and implementation to ensure the Company & industry compliance standards and steer the team toward accomplishing the same goal – Increase standard level controls by 75%
• Major contributor in the Successful implementation of North and West Africa cluster – Average Sales growth of 15%
• West Africa markets business model redesign and implementation while ensuring business continuity – reduce number of distributors/customers by 50% and reduce payment risks by 86%
• $6 million accounts receivables overdue invoices collection in Maghreb countries thanks to strong negotiation skills. DSO reduced by 40%
MARS MAROC
- Finance & business planning manager
2000 - 2010Responsable de la filiere marocaine et du controle de gestion Maghreb
Formations
ENCG : Ecole Nationale De Commerce Et De Gestion (Settat)