Olivier KUNZ

Business oriented global HR Executive: I bring over 15 years of global and local Human Resources leadership experience. My background includes both business and HR expertise, corporate experience and consulting assignments, acquired across a variety of industries. Valuable combination of family owned, listed local and global companies, European and American organizations. Example of achievements:

Successfully integrated CIBA VISION into Alcon, nominated as a state of the art integration by EUROFORUM

Increased efficiency and rapidly generated ROI in new organization designs and tools changes

Translated business strategies into HR business plans and implementation action plan



Specialties: Human Capital / Strategy / Organizational Design / Talent management / Change Agent / Business expertise / Employee relations / Diversity and Inclusion / M&A



Mes compétences :

Human resouces