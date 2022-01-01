Olivier KUNZ

-
ManpowerGroup Switzerland
- Head of Peaple & Culture for Switzerland, Romania, Czech Republic and Austria
Ressources humaines | Morges
2017 - maintenant
Hired to reorganize all People & Culture deliveries and Organizational Design for Manpower Switzerland in order to support the newly approved strategy and to prepare the Manpower Group acquisition. Change management agent and internal advisor for HR business solutions provided to our customers.
Promoted as Regional Head of People & Culture for Switzerland, Romania, Czech Republic and Austria. Lead and support the execution of Manpower Group Strategy across the region.
Main achievements:
Developed the first People & Culture Strategic plan for the 2018-2022 period.
Implementation of all major People & Culture global processes such as talent acquisition, MBO, talent retention, C&B, Succession planning, etc.
Reshaping of our Learning concepts and processes (Manpower Academy)
Extension of our HR IS solution (Cloud based) to support all major People & Culture processes, implementation of time management systems, etc.
Internal advisor and presenter for Customer events, contact and sales processes (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bkjZsHzzF3g&feature=youtu.be).
Participate in the due diligence for Manpower Group takeover, HQ move and new legal structure establishment.
Led the Covid Task Force for the region (savings were used to safeguard employment, health and hygiene, etc.)
-
Silversea Cruises
- Global head of HR
Monaco
2014 - 2017
Silversea Cruises is owned and operated by one family — the Lefebvres of Rome. That means genuine pride in ownership and a true Italian passion for embracing the best of life. Silversea is recognised by many as the best luxury cruise line on the water and as the defining luxury cruise experience. In the early 1990s. Together the magnificent Silversea cruise ships offer an expansive schedule of worldwide voyages that encompass all seven continents.
Head hunted to establish the global HR role for the 7 offices and 8 vessels (over 2’500 employees, reporting directly to the CEO and the owner). The main objective is to develop an extensive global HR strategy to manage the increasing complexity and international perspective of the business. The role is also leading talent management succession planning, development of global policies and HR administration.
Main achievements:
Developed the first HR Strategic plan for the 2015-2020 period.
Implementation of all major HR global processes such as talent acquisition, management by objectives, termination, etc
Revised the full MBO process globally to link performance and performance reward to company’s regional and global performance
Developed leadership and commercial meetings to improve internal communication
First succession planning meetings to support current and future growth
Led the bid offer, the assessment and the local/international implementation of a new HR IS. We are currently starting the implementation phase.
-
Alcon
- Head of HR EURMEA
2010 - 2014
Recruited to implement our four main HR objectives within the Europe, Europe East, Middle East and Africa area (more than 45 countries, over 7’500 employees):
1) Led and coordinate the full integration of CIBA VISION into Alcon and the partial integration of Alcon into Novartis without business disruption. 2) Led the HR transformation. 3) Actively participated in the development of a global HR strategy. 4) Developed and enhance the Talent focus. Successfully manage team of over 100 people. Nominated as CEG in 2012.
Main achievements:
Assessed, recruited, trained, and developed new regional and local HR BPs including 7 new HR Heads to ensure full support to the integration process and alignment with new structure and strategy.
Integrated CIBA Vision into Alcon. The integration process recognized by the EUROFORUM (international work council’s structure) as state of the art process within Novartis. No business disruption while the agreed integration budget was kept 35% below target.
Created a dynamic talent pipeline mapping across the area. Within 18 months we increased our ready now/ready short TOP 225 positions coverage from 49% to 65%
Led the organizational design for the commercialization of a newly acquired licensed drug by creating new business units in large countries and coordinate the recruitment of more than 500 new employees in more than 15 countries.
Led and developed the EURMEA HR strategic plan, gained management endorsement and approval.
Played a critical role in the HR transformation from administrative to strategic, with new talent, realignment of programs, and shared common objectives to ensure alignment.
-
Ferring International Center SA
- Senior Corporate HR Director
2006 - 2010
Head hunted to lead the global HR department into a new operational mode: First by fixing Swiss basic HR issues, setting up the HR organization, improving the reputation of HR and started to deliver best in class HR services in the newly created headquarters within the first year. Then by developing the global HR structure at the group level (more than 47 countries, over 3’800 employees) to support business growth objectives and new worldwide product launches. Successfully led over 50 HR staff in more than 22 countries.
Main achievements:
Fixed the Swiss basic operational issues, established the key HR processes with current and newly hired HR professionals with clear turn around perception of key stakeholders within the first 6 months. In year 2 we decreased employee turnover from 25% to 8% with significant savings.
Led the bid offer, the assessment and the local/international implementation of a new HR IS. The ROI of this new tool was less than 6 months with a productivity increase by more than 50%
Created an international 3 layers network to define strategy, led projects and delivered regional/local HR.
Led or coordinated the major group HR initiatives such as succession planning, learning and development philosophy, C&B framework, group HR intranet, etc.
Created the first HR business plan ever and ran 2 iterations to ensure full alignment with business needs.
Led a global job assessment (Hay) and presented a new structure based on generic job profiles.
-
HumanR
- Partner
2004 - 2006
Engaged by diverse organizations such as UEFA, Swiss railway, Publigroup, etc. to provide strategic process reengineering, define new roles, assess current capabilities and help to confirm, develop or redeploy individuals.
Main achievements:
Supported and engaged an international sport organization to transition its major HR processes towards a competency based model (Lominger).
Successfully assessed the management team and direct reports of a division from the Swiss Railway. Each individual received either a specific development plan or a redeployment opportunity.
Led multiple strategic workshops for numerous public or private organizations with strategic maps and dash boards.
-
SICPA SA, SICPA Product Security SA and SICPA Management S.A.
- Human Resources Director
2002 - 2004
Recruited to lead the HR strategy and delivery for 3 business units (SICPA SA, SICPA management SA and SICPA Product Security) across all regions. In the course of assignment provided major restructuring support. Led a team of 6.
Main achievements:
Set up and led the HR organization to support the business. Created new HR functions (Training and development), developed the major HR processes, went through ISO certification
Retention of key talents through specific trainings, career paths and mentoring programs
Implemented HR IS solution to support newly created HR processes. Gain in productivity on HR structure (30% on payroll and recruitment) and increase data accuracy through self services solutions
Created HR master plan and workforce planning structure
Supported the restructuring process in term of ABC analysis, lay off process and implementation. No business disruption and SICPA could keep its major assets
-
Siemens Suisse SA
- HR Manager and Senior Human Resources Manager
1998 - 2002
Recruited to set up and lead the HR organization in the Western Part of Switzerland for around 300 employees. Promoted in 1999 to lead the strategic HR for the Swiss Telco organization and ensure consistent HR delivery for half of Switzerland.
Main achievements:
Set up and led the HR organization in the Western part of Switzerland. Decrease the local turn over by creating center of excellence in the SW development department
Created from scratch the 3G department.
Managed 250 redundancies. Result: 85% of the people placed within 4 months and no business disruption
Participated in Swiss HR initiatives such as mobility, talent management, etc.
-
Bon Génie les Boutiques
- Assistant managing director and HR
1994 - 1998
Recruited to assist the owner to turn around the 16 shops (300 employees) during a financial crisis. Assumed the full responsibility of P&L and customer relation.
Main achievements:
Transforming the business into a profitable company within 2 years
Set up the HR department and apprenticeship structure.