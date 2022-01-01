Patrice HUMBERT

-
Ville de Lausanne
- Division Manager of the Global Waste Management
2014 - maintenant
Improvements' strategy and operational management of the global resources (logistics
Responsibilities:
* Audit of all the deliveries and activities of the waste management division of Lausanne, and developing a strategic development plan for the next 10 years.
* Define and implement a division management policy based on empowerment (individual responsibilities).
* Negotiations with waste recovery and disposal partners. ;
* Relationship with other waste management areas, state of Vaud, and other professional facilities in the field of waste management.
* Management of major improvements' projects in the development of waste division.
Achievements:
o The audit is achieved. Further to the audit, a substantial report will drive a strategic plan with major improvements.
o The proposed human ressources management policy based on Empowerment, is adopted by the political management. It is achieved at more than 75%.
o Significant strategic projects have been launched. Achieving some will take several years.
MAIN EDUCATION : PH.D. IN CHEMICAL ENGINEERING WITH INTERNAL MBA
FIRMENICH SA
- Engineering & Technical Services Director
2008 - 2013
( 60% of worldwide ingredients production for Firmenich)
Position: Engineering & Technical Services Director - Ingredients Division.
Responsibilities:
* To lead engineering and technical operational services (maintenance, methods, utilities, environment, and external technical subcontractors).
* To manage operational budget ( 23 MCHF) and capital investment budget (5-9 MCHF).
* To lead special tasks as asset management and assets consolidation project, energy contracts, global project leader for CO2 reduction action program, sponsor for ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certification, key person for technical introduction of new products as Next Generation of Ingredients (NGI).
Achievements:
* Leader of technical risk management with the investment committee and key member in the global risk management with the S&OP committee.
* Have proposed and realized the total re-engineering of the technical department, including subcontracting activities and preventive maintenance development (with -23% of the headcount for equivalent activities).
* Have realized and leaded the master plan, business continuity plan, compliance and strategical asset management program of the facilities based on corporate targets. ;
* Have managed projects of new installations for introductions of new Senomix products (NGI).
* Have realized the ambitious CO2 reduction plan and cost reduction on operational budget (- 5.0 MCHF).
* Have sustained local production with revamping and recapitalization of Utilities (cooling water, compressed air, Nitrogen network, boilers, heat exchanges instead of R22 compressors, NH3 facilities).
* Have obtained ISO OHSAS certification as sponsor. ;
* Have realized a new professional investments' process with a stage gate system.
* Have promoted lightning audit of the facilities, and realized 18% of electricity cost savings thanks new negotiation with supplier and actions program on lightning (lamp changes, new lightning in production, LED lightning ...).
* Have managed two projects of solar panels with SIG and one project of steam and electricity production with recycled wood from area, in collaboration with SOL-e.
* Key member of POI committee for the facilities (OPAM and crisis management).
* Take the responsibility to manage public relations with SIG as key contact person, and as a member of the Rhône river international committee. ;
-
FERRING INTERNATIONAL CENTER
- Production Manager & Global Project Engineer
2005 - 2008
Responsibilities:
* To create a production team by hiring and training workers, and leading then manufacturing of dry galenic forms and worldwide distributed packaging.
* To create environment and required validations to obtain success in all audits (from Swissmedic to FDA).
* To manage COGS and budget for production department. ;
* To lead the OEE lift program to install sustainable Lean Manufacturing in production. ;
* To lead projects with customers, especially in Asia.
Achievements:
* Have staffed the new production team of St. Prex ( 80 persons) and started, as production manager, the facilities with workers, including training and continuous quality management.
* Leader of technical risk management with the investment committee and key member in the global risk management with the S&OP committee.
* Have introduced and leaded Lean Manufacturing on daily basis in production, controlling production costs to be 20% lower than the previous sites, with 5S, SMED, Six-Sigma, OEE Lift tools.
* Have realized the transfers of packaging activities (processes and 850 packaging's SKU) from Germany, Sweden, and Denmark to St. Prex as project manager and production manager (validations and Swissmedic, FDA, EMEA audits included).
* Have managed the introduction in production of 2 drugs (API) and obtained the validations for worldwide markets after successful audits.
* Have managed several modern packaging units for dry and liquid formulations.
OTHER JOB POSITIONS : RESPONSIBILITIES & ACHIEVEMENTS
-
SOCOCHIM SA
- Technical Vice-president
2002 - 2005
Position: Technical Vice-president of Socochim S.A.
Responsibilities:
* To manage the New Products Introduction, Business Development and Sales. ;
* To develop business and sales. ;
* To create a technical customer service for Switzerland.
Achievements:
* Have realized audits of suppliers in terms of quality requirements, EHS, organization, facilities and distribution chain in the U.S., Spain, and Belgium.
* Have created a department dedicated to the reduction of energy through the use of LED consumption.
* Have re-organized the general services of the company and the S&OP meeting.
* Have built a diversification and multiplication of suppliers with innovative products for biotechnology, medical diagnostics, and chromatography (distribution of 23 new U.S. and European suppliers).
* Have created new contacts with opinion leaders during the launch phase of new MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) for medical diagnostics.
* Have realized negotiation of contracts with suppliers and distribution audits of their companies and their distribution channels. ;
-
UCB Farchim SA
- Industrial and Site Manager
1999 - 2002
Responsibilities:
* To manage the worldwide supply chain activities of pharmaceutical products « Allergy and Asthma ». ;
* To develop the Swiss location. ;
* To lead the building of new facilities and to sustain the relations with authorities. ;
* To care and develop the packaging in Japan and Italy. ;
* To manage globally the quality of products assuming validations, qualifications and audits.
Achievements:
* Have managed the daily operational management of an industrial site (all productions, technology transfer and quality management included), management of international supply chain, "Master Packaging", quality assurance, engineering and maintenance, EH&S, purchasing service. Positive results in the development of the site and the anticipated business growth.
* Project Manager for the new achievements of site infrastructure such as:
* Two buildings for chemical production of active substances (with SMB) according to the Swiss, American and European standards.
* A pharmaceutical production building of two floors according to the Swiss, American and European standards.
* A logistics centre according to the Swiss, American and European standards.
* A tanks farm which according to safety standards. ;
* An administrative building. ;
* After a successfully introduction of ISO 14001 on the Swiss site UCB Farchim, have worked as an expert and "sponsor" for the same project for the main production site in Belgium UCB Pharma (Braine l'Alleud).
* Complete reorganization of purchasing services and all lines of APIs and dosage forms, with packaging facilities in Japan and Italy.
Participations:
* Member of the Strategic Committee for the business unit Allergies and Asthma, responsible for the launch of new pharmaceutical products, on time and with the desired quality and quantity in international markets (EU, USA, Japan), and therefore to collaborate with R & D in the early stages of the development.
* Auditor of production facilities in terms of quality requirements (EMEA, FDA, Swissmedic), EH&S, supply chain, organization, UCB Pharma Belgium (2 sites) and Japan (3 sites). ;
-
NOVARTIS
- Production Manager
RUEIL MALMAISON
1995 - 1999
* To manage the global production of optical brighteners activities ;
* To plan the logistics and marketing ;
* To perform with cost savings and performance action plan. ;
* To manage the team (120 employers).
Achievements:
* Have reorganized the largest production facility of Monthey site by improving the installations of production and with the creation of a spirit of " Team Leading Management" by :
* Stabilization of equipment by improvements in safety and ecology.
* Introduction of a new organization based on the "empowerment" to correct deviations in quality requirements.
* Introduction of a computer network in order to enhance the results of production and meet the requirements of ISO 9001.
* Introduction of a new concept of "self- education» to improve skills of employees in teams.
* With a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the EPFL, with significant experience accumulated in the environmental industry, have contributed to teach the course " Human- Technology - Environment" and established an active collaboration between industry and the candidates for the Master in Environment Professors J. Bourquin and J. Tarradellas .
* Project Manager for achievements of infrastructure modifications to increase production (additional step), to improve the tank farm, and in logistics, to propose changes to improve packaging.
Participations:
* Responsible for audits of production sites in terms of quality requirements (EMEA, FDA, and Swissmedic), EHS, Supply chain, organization and facilities for Ciba Specialty Chemicals (Consumer Care Division) Switzerland (Basel), Germany (Grenzach), India (Goa) and USA (McIntosh). ;
-
CIBA
- Environmental Officer
1985 - 1995
* To manage the WWTP and waste of the production facilities ;
* To lead the respect of operational and policy SH&E. ;
* To lead global environmental projects. ;
-
