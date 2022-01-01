Retail
Wafaa MAFKOUD
Wafaa MAFKOUD
Casablanca
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ventec maroc
- Responsable Administrative et gestion commerciale
Casablanca
2003 - 2009
Formations
Grenoble Ecole De Management ESC Grenoble GGSB EMSI
Grenoble
2006 - 2008
PGM
Réseau
Tarik Jérôme TANI
Zineb ELHARCHI
