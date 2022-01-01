Retail
Wahbi BOUJARRA
Wahbi BOUJARRA
TUNIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
STMicroelectronics
- Ingenieur CAO
2012 - maintenant
STMicroelectronics
- Ingénieur CAO
2005 - 2007
Formations
ENIS (Sfax)
Sfax
2002 - 2005
Electrique, micro-informatique
IPEIN (Nabeul)
Nabeul
2000 - 2002
Réseau
Alain WITTMANN
Anis STAMBOULI
Assouan Fabrice KOUAME
El Barouassi MOHAMED
Farid SLATNI
Frédéric LEPIED (FLEPIED AT GMAIL.COM)
Ilham BENRHANNOU
Mohyeddine SALHI
Mounir BOUJARRA
Nabil BOUJARRA
