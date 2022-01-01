Menu

Wahbi LE BOHEMIEN

MARRAKECH

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Chef section dépt finance

Entreprises

  • Le Bohemien Restaurant - Co-gérant

    1998 - maintenant

  • Restaurant kasbah tassarouth - Directeur d exploitation

    1986 - 1996

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :