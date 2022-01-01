Menu

Wahib EL MELHA

N'DJAMENA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Computer Golfee Tchad - Ingénieur système d'information

    maintenant

Formations

  • Université Toulouse 1 Capitole (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 2010 - 2011 Master's degree

    Computer Science, Engineering and Management Information Technology

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :