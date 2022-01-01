Menu

Wahib MITAR

ROUEN

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Rouen

En résumé

Galaxy Gate Group provide the business opportunities and open the biggest market in the middle east (Saudi Arabia nad all Gulf Countries) to foreign companies to let all foreign companies work in this region freely without

any restrictions ,and sell his products and services by their team in one of the biggest market in the world. (No taxes , No customs) base on partnership contract.
we will support you officially under our Saudi Prince Umbrella for all logistic and official, legal issues based on official and legal partnership contract.

Are you Looking for a Strong Sponsorship to start-up your Business in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia::


Galaxy Gate Group Co. - Local Sponsorship Galaxy Gate Group Co. is a 100% local company which can act as a local service agent for all new start-ups and existing companies in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our local sponsorship (H.H Prince . Satam Bin Hazlol Bin Saud Al-Saud.) is based on transparency, ethical and professional structures, as well as guarantees full safety procedures and legal conformations. We provide sponsorship assistance for all types of legal company formations in all the business sectors within, such as oil and gas field, contracting and construction, financial sector, service sector, and other general fields.

When providing local sponsorship, we are confident that you will receive benefits of our deep local knowledge and experience in the business set up field.






CALL ME AT +966 53 798 8944



We are honored and welcome the cooperation with you in All business sectors and with your international partners can provide it to us, and we are fully prepared to work with you and the companies which you will bring them to us in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under our company name and our umbrella, and fully assist you in all that is possible.
We working with non saudi companies to work and do business with our company in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia based on partnership relation

Mes compétences :
Diplomatie
Gestion
Relationnel

Entreprises

  • www.anback.com - Manager

    2015 - maintenant Exchanging some of the world’s most valued
    commodities requires a dependable network of
    expertise and resources.
    ANBACK it is international company has so many business activities and it work with refineries and suppliers to export all kind of petroleum and petrochemical products and other Oil ,Gas products world wide.
    At ANBACK Pte. Ltd.our Quality Control team is working hard to ensure the quality of all the products and services we are selling. We only sell new and original products so you have nothing to worry about. We have access to 500+ REFINARIES and SUPPLIERS so that we could offer a much better price with the quality you can trust.
    Board:
    Dr. Waleed Shera
    General Manager , Partner

    Dr. Sofian Ghaben
    CEO , Founder , Partner

  • Mitartrans / Galaxy Gate Group - Gérant de société

    2008 - maintenant

  • mitartrans - Gerant

    1999 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :