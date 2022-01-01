Wahib MITAR

Galaxy Gate Group provide the business opportunities and open the biggest market in the middle east (Saudi Arabia nad all Gulf Countries) to foreign companies to let all foreign companies work in this region freely without



any restrictions ,and sell his products and services by their team in one of the biggest market in the world. (No taxes , No customs) base on partnership contract.

we will support you officially under our Saudi Prince Umbrella for all logistic and official, legal issues based on official and legal partnership contract.



Are you Looking for a Strong Sponsorship to start-up your Business in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia::





Galaxy Gate Group Co. - Local Sponsorship Galaxy Gate Group Co. is a 100% local company which can act as a local service agent for all new start-ups and existing companies in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our local sponsorship (H.H Prince . Satam Bin Hazlol Bin Saud Al-Saud.) is based on transparency, ethical and professional structures, as well as guarantees full safety procedures and legal conformations. We provide sponsorship assistance for all types of legal company formations in all the business sectors within, such as oil and gas field, contracting and construction, financial sector, service sector, and other general fields.



When providing local sponsorship, we are confident that you will receive benefits of our deep local knowledge and experience in the business set up field.













CALL ME AT +966 53 798 8944







We are honored and welcome the cooperation with you in All business sectors and with your international partners can provide it to us, and we are fully prepared to work with you and the companies which you will bring them to us in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under our company name and our umbrella, and fully assist you in all that is possible.

We working with non saudi companies to work and do business with our company in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia based on partnership relation



Mes compétences :

Diplomatie

Gestion

Relationnel