Dr. Wahid Awad is the Chief Business Officer (CBO) and Executive board member at CILcare. Dr. Awad has more than 15 years of international expertise in life sciences in both industry and academia, varying from R&D and teaching to business development, management, and leadership. Wahid leads CILcare s global business operations, develops and implements business strategies that enhance CILcares position as a unique, world-leading, one-stop-shop partner for external innovations in the field of hearing disorders. At CILcare, he has built strategic partnerships and alliances that helped in CILcares continued global growth.



Having studied and worked in four countries (Egypt, the Netherlands, the USA and currently France), Wahid has a multicultural and multidisciplinary understanding of both academic and industrial life sciences environments. Wahid has passion for innovation, networking and connecting people to build collaborative relationships based on win-win outcomes.