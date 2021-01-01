Menu

Wahid AWAD

  • Chief Business Officer
  • CILcare
  • Chief Business Officer

Paris

En résumé

Dr. Wahid Awad is the Chief Business Officer (CBO) and Executive board member at CILcare. Dr. Awad has more than 15 years of international expertise in life sciences in both industry and academia, varying from R&D and teaching to business development, management, and leadership. Wahid leads CILcare s global business operations, develops and implements business strategies that enhance CILcares position as a unique, world-leading, one-stop-shop partner for external innovations in the field of hearing disorders. At CILcare, he has built strategic partnerships and alliances that helped in CILcares continued global growth.

Having studied and worked in four countries (Egypt, the Netherlands, the USA and currently France), Wahid has a multicultural and multidisciplinary understanding of both academic and industrial life sciences environments. Wahid has passion for innovation, networking and connecting people to build collaborative relationships based on win-win outcomes.

Entreprises

  • CILcare - Chief Business Officer

    Direction générale | Paris 2018 - maintenant

Formations

  • Colorado State University (Fort Collins, Colorado)

    Fort Collins, Colorado 2011 - 2015 Doctor of Philosophy

  • Wageningen University And Research Centre (Wageningen)

    Wageningen 2008 - 2010 Master in Plant Biotechnology

  • Cairo University (Cairo)

    Cairo 2001 - 2005 Bachelor in International Agriculture

