Wahid BEN ABDERRAHMEN

I am a management professional with 15

years of diverse experience in the fields of Industrial project management, production and maintenance management in the manufacturing and industries. I am seeking a senior level managerial position with interesting multinational to apply acquired experience and knowledge in actively contributing to the financial bottom line of the company.

I have initiated and implemented many core infrastructural changes and improvement during my tenure with them, the best new practice and methods were applied and performed such as World Class Manufacturing (WCM), Lean Manufacturing, KAIZEN, Single Minute Exchange of Die (SMED), Capability study, Time study, Statistical Process Control (SPC), ERP project management and setting up …,

These strategic positions and projects have enabled me to effect highly strategic inputs to enhance the overall profitability of my organization and have allowed me to strengthen my managerial skills, to put in practice and to sharpen my knowledge/skills and to accumulate my capabilities by adding to manufacturing related activities new tasks and responsibilities related to whole plant managing in very developed and competitive fields that require high qualifications in all perspectives.

My leadership abilities, dynamism and results oriented mind have helped me to reach and exceed objectives through my entire job career. Also my in countless business trips kept me updated of every new development whether in technical field or in human resources related issues. What deserves a special mention is my ability to re – engineer and turnaround businesses towards prosperity.



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Qualité

Informatique

Amélioration continue

Mécanique

Management