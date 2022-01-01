Menu

Wahid BEN ABDERRAHMEN

Paris

En résumé

I am a management professional with 15
years of diverse experience in the fields of Industrial project management, production and maintenance management in the manufacturing and industries. I am seeking a senior level managerial position with interesting multinational to apply acquired experience and knowledge in actively contributing to the financial bottom line of the company.
I have initiated and implemented many core infrastructural changes and improvement during my tenure with them, the best new practice and methods were applied and performed such as World Class Manufacturing (WCM), Lean Manufacturing, KAIZEN, Single Minute Exchange of Die (SMED), Capability study, Time study, Statistical Process Control (SPC), ERP project management and setting up …,
These strategic positions and projects have enabled me to effect highly strategic inputs to enhance the overall profitability of my organization and have allowed me to strengthen my managerial skills, to put in practice and to sharpen my knowledge/skills and to accumulate my capabilities by adding to manufacturing related activities new tasks and responsibilities related to whole plant managing in very developed and competitive fields that require high qualifications in all perspectives.
My leadership abilities, dynamism and results oriented mind have helped me to reach and exceed objectives through my entire job career. Also my in countless business trips kept me updated of every new development whether in technical field or in human resources related issues. What deserves a special mention is my ability to re – engineer and turnaround businesses towards prosperity.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Qualité
Informatique
Amélioration continue
Mécanique
Management

Entreprises

  • -------------------- - Plant Manager

    Paris 2010 - maintenant Responsible for managing and overseeing the plant employees and observing departments to make sure they are running smoothly and efficiently. Responsible for coordinating operations within the plan to make sure work is being done effectively, creating goals for plant production, properly training staff and keeping them motivated, conducting performance reviews and meetings, and making sure the plant is a safe and clean environment for workers

  • LOOTAH Industries Ajman UAE - Industrial Manager

    2009 - 2010 Responsible for directing and monitoring the performance of the plants with respect to achieving performance targets, growth and profitability. Manage and oversee all the Company operations activities and present accountability for meeting goals and objectives of all subsidiaries through planning, directing, managing and overseeing the activities, operations, resources, and providing high level of support to these subsidiaries to ensure achieving their scheduled/targeted objectives and goals.

  • Philips Lighting Tunisia - Production Manager

    2004 - 2008 Responsible for the efficient management of the production, development and engineering functions and ERP managing and setting up

  • Johnson Controls Automotive Electronics Tunisia - Advanced Manufacturing Engineer

    2002 - 2004 Responsible for launching and industrialization of new product development by ensuring the specifications of equipment and their implementation, qualification and validation of product and equipment

  • Johnson Controls Automotive Electronics Tunisia - Manufacturing Engineer

    1999 - 2002 Responsible for the smooth running of production line and creating a work environment that fosters excellence and efficiency needed to achieve customer satisfaction and improve profits and profitability of the plant

Formations

