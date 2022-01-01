Menu

Wail AHMED

ALGIERS

En résumé

'' si se quiere garantizar un año, siembra de maíz o de trigo,,, y si quieres garantizar diez años,,, crecer un árbol,, Pero si usted quiere garantizar un siglo,,, educar a un hombre .. mi padre, la paz sea con él, siempre me decía esta expresión ... Wail .... ''

During the last ten years, Mr. Wail Lamouri experienced a diversity in his professional & business records, where he spent about 06 years in the Oil & Gas industry with Halliburton Energy Services with several roles in several fields of experience, technical & corporate affairs, making learning & development a strategic segment in his social life by integrating a continual part time knowledge development agenda in similar field in an encyclopedic busy and moderate spirit to promote his competencies as an Algerian polyvalent professional.

He is very glad also to serve the United Nation organization as a UN volunteer hosted by one of the global frontline segment fighting hunger worldwide, The World Food program in one of his international Proactive Relief & Recovery Operation a mission serving a community of refugees in Western Sahara, where Mr. Wail Lamouri has developed his humanitarian spirit, capacity as a humanitarian professional and as a Supply chain professional, as one of his dreams to join such a respectable organism.

So, as the professional segment is a strategic segment in the social life, as well as the global advancement frame, I will continue forward the development of my professional, academic and research capacities through opportunities that may enhance these aspirations & targets, realizing satisfactions in my professional future environment and bringing happiness, wellfare, peace & prosperity in the communities where i will be ;)..
Wail Lamouri.

Entreprises

  • United nations , world food program - Logistics assistant, Warehousing supervisor

    2015 - 2015 Born in 1961, WFP pursues a vision of the world in which every man, woman and child has access at all times to the food needed for an active and healthy life. We work towards that vision with our sister UN agencies in Rome -- the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development .

    Tasks & duties
    Within delegated authority, the Logistics Assistant been responsible for the following duties:
    • Monitor the receipt of all the WFP food commodities coming from ports or locally purchased;
    • Ensure cleanliness and pest-free storing conditions and proper warehousing practices;
    • Support the Senior Logistics Assistant in supervising the offloading and stacking of the commodities;
    • Maintain records, or ensure that partners’ staff assigned to the various stores keep records of the food items offloaded/loaded at the warehouses, adhering to the WFP systems;
    • Control incoming goods, both food and non-food commodities, by such methods as physical counts, random weight checks, rejection of any spoiled commodity, reconditioning of underweight bags in coordination with the WSRC & ARC;
    • Coordinate with ports and WFP headquarters the arrival and prepare reception of the trucks carrying commodities;
    • Coordinate with the WSRC & ARC for the delivery of goods on request against official and approved documentation “Food Release Note”;
    • Make periodic physical inventory checks and keep updated records on stack cards, and/or computer inventory lists;
    • Liaise with field monitors and others on matters pertaining to logistics;
    • Report on and, in consultation with the logistics unit, take appropriate action for the disposal of spoilt commodities;
    • Provide support and control of Implementing Partners storekeepers and casual labour;
    • Perform other related duties as required.
    Mr .Wail Lamouri spent, 60 to 80 % of the time on the field (warehouse management). This assignment is a support service to the UN

  • Traducteur - Traducteur

    2006 - maintenant The translation process usually involves a combination of the following:

    reading through original material and rewriting it in the target language, ensuring that the meaning of the source text is retained;
    using Translation Memory software, such as Wordfast, memoQ, across, SDL Trados and Transit NXT, to ensure consistency of translation within documents and help efficiency;
    using specialist dictionaries, thesauruses and reference books to find the closest equivalents for terminology and words used;
    using appropriate software for presentation and delivery;
    researching legal, technical and scientific phraseology to find the correct translation;
    liaising with clients to discuss any unclear points;
    proofreading and editing final translated versions;
    providing clients with a grammatically correct, well-expressed final version of the translated text, usually as a word-processed document;
    using the internet and email as research tools throughout the translation process;
    prioritising work to meet deadlines;
    providing quotations for translation services offered;
    consulting with experts in specialist areas;
    supplying subtitles for foreign films and television programmes;
    retaining and developing knowledge on specialist areas of translation;
    following various translation-quality standards to ensure legal and ethical obligations to the customer;
    networking and making contacts.

Formations

  • Ecole Normale Supérieure (Bouzereah)

    Bouzereah 2006 - 2011 BA

  • Université D'Alger (Alger)

    Alger 2003 - 2007 Bachlor of Art

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :