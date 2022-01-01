Wail AHMED

'' si se quiere garantizar un año, siembra de maíz o de trigo,,, y si quieres garantizar diez años,,, crecer un árbol,, Pero si usted quiere garantizar un siglo,,, educar a un hombre .. mi padre, la paz sea con él, siempre me decía esta expresión ... Wail .... ''



During the last ten years, Mr. Wail Lamouri experienced a diversity in his professional & business records, where he spent about 06 years in the Oil & Gas industry with Halliburton Energy Services with several roles in several fields of experience, technical & corporate affairs, making learning & development a strategic segment in his social life by integrating a continual part time knowledge development agenda in similar field in an encyclopedic busy and moderate spirit to promote his competencies as an Algerian polyvalent professional.



He is very glad also to serve the United Nation organization as a UN volunteer hosted by one of the global frontline segment fighting hunger worldwide, The World Food program in one of his international Proactive Relief & Recovery Operation a mission serving a community of refugees in Western Sahara, where Mr. Wail Lamouri has developed his humanitarian spirit, capacity as a humanitarian professional and as a Supply chain professional, as one of his dreams to join such a respectable organism.



So, as the professional segment is a strategic segment in the social life, as well as the global advancement frame, I will continue forward the development of my professional, academic and research capacities through opportunities that may enhance these aspirations & targets, realizing satisfactions in my professional future environment and bringing happiness, wellfare, peace & prosperity in the communities where i will be ;)..

Wail Lamouri.