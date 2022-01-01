Menu

Wajdi BOUHDIDA

ERRIADH, BORJ CEDRIA

En résumé

Salut, mon nom est Bouhdida Wajdi, j'ai 30 ans et je suis actuellement en poste en tant qu'animateur 3D à Unik Advertising à Tunis.
Je suis diplômé de l'Institut Supérieure des Arts Multimédias de Mannouba (ISAMM) situé à Tunis, spécialité Conception et Réalisation des Films d'Animation en 3D.
J’ai acquis une formation aussi bien pratique que théorique dans le domaine de l'image de synthèse 3D et ses applications technologiques basée par des stages d’application et d’intégration à la vie professionnelle.
J'ai une solide culture générale et artistique et de nombreux intérêts tel que le cinéma, l'animation, les jeux-vidéos, la nouvelle technologie, ...
Je suis autonome, dynamique, volontaire, sociable, et je dispose d’une connaissance et d’une vision globale des différents corps de métiers de l’animation.
Voici ma bande démo:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MmNUyChM9eA



Hi, my name is Bouhdida Wajdi, I am 30 years old and I am a 3D animator to Unik Advertising in Tunis.
I graduated from the Superior Institute of Arts Multimedia Mannouba (ISAMM) located in Tunis, specialty Design and Realization of Animated Films in 3D.
I acquired training both practical and theoretical in the field of 3D image synthesis and its technological applications through internships based application and integration into working life.
I have a solid general culture and art and many interests such as film, animation, video games, new technology, ...
I am autonomous, dynamic, volunteer, sociable, and I have a knowledge and an overview of the various trades of the animation.
Here is my demo reel:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MmNUyChM9eA

Mes compétences :
3D Studio Max
Adobe After Effects
Adobe Audition
Adobe Premiere
Autodesk Maya
Sony Vegas
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator

Entreprises

  • Unik Advertising - Character Animator & Layout Artist

    2015 - 2016 - 2D Animation of a Commercial called "'Topnet".
    - 3D Animation of a Commercial called "'Tropico 2016".
    - 3D Layout and 3D Animation (MOCAP) for TV series of 30 episodes of 5 min "Le retour de l'inspecteur Tahar" (ECHOUROUK TV).
    - 3D Animation of a Commercial called "'Tropico 2015".
    - 3D Animation for TV series of 15 episodes of 5 min"Ellama" (ATTESIA TV)

    - Animation 2D d'un spot publicitaire "Topnet"
    - Animation 3D d'un spot publicitaire "Tropico 2016"
    - Layout 3D et Animation 3D (MOCAP) dans une série télévisée sur Echourouk TV de 30 épisodes de 5 min "Le retour de l'inspecteur Tahar"
    - Animation 3D d'un spot publicitaire "Tropico 2015"
    - Animation 3D dans une série télévisée sur Attessia TV de 15 épisodes de 5 min "Ellama"

  • CGS 3D VISUAL EFECTS - Character Animator & Layout Artist

    2014 - 2015 - 3D layout & 3D Animation for TV series of 52 episodes of 11 min “ZOU” (DISNEY JUNIOR).

    - Layout 3D & Animation 3D d’une série télévisée de 52 épisodes de 11 min “ZOU” (DISNEY JUNIOR).

  • Voodoo Animation Studio - Character Animator

    2014 - 2014 - 3D Animation for TV series of 8 episodes of 7 min “ELHAY”.
    - 3D Animation of a Commercial called “YAB”.

    - Animation 3D d’une série télévisée de 8 épisodes de 7 min “ELHAY”.
    - Animation 3D d’un spot publicitaire “YAB”.

  • Smart Frame Production - Character Animator & CG Artist

    2012 - 2013 - 3D Animation & modeling of a series pilote “SMARTY” (JSC CHILDREEN).
    - 3D Animation of a series pilote “NAKDEN” (IQRAA TV).
    - 3D Animation & modeling of a TV series of 15 episodes of 8 min
    “BYE BYE BTALA” (WATANEYA 1 TV).

    - Animation 3D & Modélisation 3D de l’épisode pilote “SMARTY” (JSC CHILDREEN).
    - Animation 3D de l’épisode pilote “NAKDEN” (IQRAA TV).
    - Animation 3D & Modélisation 3D d’une série télévisée de 15 épisodes
    de 8 min “BYE BYE BTALA” (WATANEYA 1 TV).

  • CGS 3D VISUAL EFFECTS - Character Animator & CG Artist

    2011 - 2011 - Rendering and 3D light of a T.V series on Disney Junior 26 episodes "BALI DANS LES SIGNES".
    - Rendering and 3D light of a T.V series of 15 episodes "TUNIS 2050".

    - Rendu et Lumière 3D d'une série télévisée sur Disney Junior de 26 épisodes "BALI DANS LES SIGNES".
    - Rendu et Lumière 3D d'une série télévisée de 15 épisodes "TUNIS 2050".

Formations

  • Institut Supérieure Des Arts Multimédias De La Mannouba (ISAMM) (Mannouba)

    Mannouba 2008 - 2012 Licence Co-Construie en Conception et Réalisation des Films d'Animation en 3D

  • Lycée Menzah 6 (Tunis)

    Tunis 2002 - 2008 Baccalauréat en Sciences Techniques

  • Collège Menzah 6 (Tunis)

    Tunis 1999 - 2002

