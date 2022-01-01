Wajdi BOUHDIDA

Salut, mon nom est Bouhdida Wajdi, j'ai 30 ans et je suis actuellement en poste en tant qu'animateur 3D à Unik Advertising à Tunis.

Je suis diplômé de l'Institut Supérieure des Arts Multimédias de Mannouba (ISAMM) situé à Tunis, spécialité Conception et Réalisation des Films d'Animation en 3D.

J’ai acquis une formation aussi bien pratique que théorique dans le domaine de l'image de synthèse 3D et ses applications technologiques basée par des stages d’application et d’intégration à la vie professionnelle.

J'ai une solide culture générale et artistique et de nombreux intérêts tel que le cinéma, l'animation, les jeux-vidéos, la nouvelle technologie, ...

Je suis autonome, dynamique, volontaire, sociable, et je dispose d’une connaissance et d’une vision globale des différents corps de métiers de l’animation.

Voici ma bande démo:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MmNUyChM9eA







Hi, my name is Bouhdida Wajdi, I am 30 years old and I am a 3D animator to Unik Advertising in Tunis.

I graduated from the Superior Institute of Arts Multimedia Mannouba (ISAMM) located in Tunis, specialty Design and Realization of Animated Films in 3D.

I acquired training both practical and theoretical in the field of 3D image synthesis and its technological applications through internships based application and integration into working life.

I have a solid general culture and art and many interests such as film, animation, video games, new technology, ...

I am autonomous, dynamic, volunteer, sociable, and I have a knowledge and an overview of the various trades of the animation.

Here is my demo reel:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MmNUyChM9eA



Mes compétences :

3D Studio Max

Adobe After Effects

Adobe Audition

Adobe Premiere

Autodesk Maya

Sony Vegas

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Illustrator