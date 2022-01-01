Wajdi GHARBI

A UX / UI designer is responsible for creating design solutions that have a high visual impact. The role involves listening to clients and understanding their needs before making design decisions.



Their designs are required for a huge variety of products and activities, such as websites, advertising, books, magazines, posters, computer games, product packaging, exhibitions and displays, corporate communications and corporate identity, i.e. giving organisations a visual 'brand'.



