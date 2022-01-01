Menu

Wajdi GHARBI

Montigny-le-Bretonneux

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Conception
Conception Design
Design
gaz
Oil & Gaz
Oil&Gaz
PDMS
pétrole
PIPING

Entreprises

  • Saipem - Test pack cordinator

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2015 - maintenant

  • Renco SpA - PIPING ENGINEER

    2014 - maintenant

  • Saipem - Piping supervisor

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2011 - 2012 Checking the lines and preparing the punch list
    Coordinate with piping construction and subcontractors to close the test packs for the hydro test. Supervision and coordination of multiple subcontractor .

  • Med services - Piping engineer

    2010 - 2014 Drawing piping layout using AutoCAD.
    Drawing of P&ID using AutoCAD .
    Extraction of isometric from the layout
    Spooling using Spoolgen.
    Design piping and structure using PDMS
    Preparation of test pack packages.

Formations

