Walid HADFI

  • Société Tunisienne d'Electricité et du Gaz
  • Mid-Level Gas Process Engineer, Head of "Preparation and Supply" service

El-Borma, Tataouine, Tunisia

En résumé

I am a certified Tunisian energy engineer with eight (08) years of work experience in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), Energy Efficiency, Renewable Energies, Oil and Gas, Quality, Health, Safety, Security Environment (QHSSE) as well as Environmental Engineering, Management and Impact Study.

Entreprises

  • Société Tunisienne d'Electricité et du Gaz (STEG) - Mid-Level Gas Process Engineer, Head of "Preparation and Supply" service

    Technique | El-Borma, Tataouine, Tunisia 2019 - maintenant Service : Preparation and Supply
    Division : Technical Control
    Department : Gas Treatment Technical Department, El Borma

    Tasks :
    Study, Audit, Diagnosis, Sizing, Project Monitoring, Design, Technical Supervision, project management and coordination of gas-related projects : pipelines, heat exchangers, separators, LPG/LNG pumps, gas compressors (with electric motors / gas combustion motors) , gas and/or steam turbines, refrigeration units (with R134a or with Propane), dehumidification units (with Diethylene glycol (DEG))... (Techno-economic Study)
    Nondestructive Testing (NDT) (examination, inspection and evaluation) : Visual Inspection (VI), Leak testing and detection, Ultrasonic testing (UT), Thickness Measurment w/ Time of flight diffraction ultrasonics (TOFD), Vibration measurment and analysis...

    Skills :
    Use and maintenance of gas compression machines : Waukesha Gas engines, Solar turbines and Gas/Freon Compressors like : Ingersoll-Rand , Cameron and York...
    Use and maintenance of pumps for LPG, Water, DEG and lubr. oil : Dosapro, Burton, Grundfos and Bell & Gossett...
    Norms and standards such as : ISO / ASME / ASTM / API...
    Quality management , HSSE supervision of the projects and a significant experience working in explosive atmospheres.

    Type or sector of activity :
    National Gas and Electricity Company

  • Africa Flying and Engineering - Mid-Level Energy & HVAC Engineer, head of energy and fluid department

    Technique | Gabès, Tunisia 2019 - 2019 Study, Audit, Diagnosis, Dimensioning, Project Monitoring in the Fluid, Energy, Hydraulic and Environmental sectors. (Technical study and supervision)
    Analysis, study and calculation of the cost of the projects (Economic Study)
    Development and implementation of the marketing strategy.
    Quality management and HSE supervision of the projects.

    Type or sector of activity :
    A3 multidisciplinary design & study office.

  • Société Générale des Services Chaud-Froid - Mid-Level Energy & HVAC Engineer, Head of Technical Department & HSE Supervisor

    Technique | Gabès, Tunisia 2016 - 2018 Study, Audit, Diagnosis, Sizing, Supervision of the installation and maintenance of sanitary piping systems, centralized air conditioning, mini-centralized and Split, water-based central heating, industrial and commercial refrigeration ... etc.
    Preparing detailed schedules of work, feasibility studies and cost estimates
    Checking site and ground conditions for the installation of HVAC and Water Treatment systems
    Designing the HVAC and Water Treatment system as per the requirements mentioned in the proposal through various stages like designing, fabricating, and testing
    Monitoring the execution of the developmental efforts and thinking of innovative ideas to build and design the HVAC and Water Treatment system within the given budget and time
    Review, Analysis, study and calculation of the cost of the projects
    Risk analysis, evaluation of unavoidable risks, study and planning of prevention

    Type or sector of activity :
    Entrepreneurship in Fluids and Energy (Sale, Installation and Maintenance of heating, air conditioning, sanitary and industrial plumbing, industrial and commercial refrigeration and photovoltaic systems).

  • Société Noureddine Barkallah et Fils (SNBF) - Junior Energy & HVAC Engineer and Project Manager

    Technique | Sidi Bouzid, Tunisia 2016 - 2016 Fluid Engineer as project manager within the "Sidi Bouzid Governorate", "Barracks of the Sidi Bouzid Police", "Lassouda National Guard Barracks", "SOS Center of Mghilla", "Hospital of Rgueb "," Hospital of Meknessi "... in charge of the study and the supervision of the works of the installations:
    Heating - Air conditioning - Ventilation - Sanitary plumbing Analysis, study and calculation of the cost of the project
    Professional Kitchen - Laundry - Cold Rooms
    Swimming pools and water treatment
    Fire Safety
    Thermal Solar Collectives (approved by ANME)
    Tasks to do:
    preparing detailed schedules of work, feasibility studies and cost estimates
    checking site and ground conditions for the installation of HVAC and Water Treatment systems
    designing the HVAC and Water Treatment system as per the requirements mentioned in the proposal through various stages like designing, fabricating, and testing
    monitoring the execution of the developmental efforts and thinking of innovative ideas to build and design the HVAC and Water Treatment system within the given budget and time
    assisting in the preparation of the performance of the equipment specification and data

    Type or sector of activity :
    Entrepreneurship in Fluids and Energy (Sale, Installation and Maintenance of heating, air conditioning, sanitary and industrial plumbing, industrial and commercial refrigeration and photovoltaic systems).

  • Slama Techniques Avancées du Froid (STAF) - Junior Energy & HVAC Engineer and After-Sale Service Manager

    Technique | Tunis, Tunisia 2016 - 2016 Receiving complaints of the clients and dealing with the issues faced as quickly as possible.
    Management of the after-sale team of the leading company in freezing techniques in Tunisia.
    Helping the team of the new projects in studying and preparing necessary technical files.
    Contacting the providers and negotiating prices.
    Maintaining as high as possible the reputation of the company among its clients.

    Type or sector of activity :
    Leader Company in Industrial & Commercial Refrigeration (Sale, Installation and Maintenance).

  • Clinique Ibn Nafis d’Hémodialyse de Mareth - Main Technical Consultant / Water Treatment Engineer

    Technique | Mareth, Gabès, Tunisia 2015 - 2015 Water Treatment and Distribution Facilities (P.M, Diagnosis & Maintenance)
    Heat and Cooling Systems Diagnosis and Maintenance
    Energy Consumption and Production Controlling
    Communication with Electricity Company, Water Company, Private PV Companies...
    Search and Study extra-solutions to save Energy and Water...

    Type or sector of activity :
    Health (Specialized Clinic).

  • Water Systems International - Junior Energy & HVAC Engineer and Project Manager

    Technique | Djerba-Midoun, Medenine, Tunisia 2014 - 2014 Preparation of detailed work schedules, feasibility studies and cost estimates
    Verification of site and ground conditions for installation of HVAC system and water treatment systems
    Design of HVAC and water treatment systems in accordance with the requirements mentioned in the proposal at different stages such as design, fabrication and testing
    Monitoring the execution of development efforts and brainstorming innovative ideas for building and designing the HVAC and water treatment system on time and on budget

    Type or sector of activity :
    Entrepreneurship in Fluids and Energy (Sale, Installation and Maintenance of heating, air conditioning, sanitary and industrial plumbing, industrial and commercial refrigeration and photovoltaic systems).

  • AMD Services - Junior Energy & HVAC Engineer (Study & Project Supervision)

    Technique | Mateur, Bizerte, Tunisia 2012 - 2013 Renewable Energy Project Management
    Electricity Plants Project Management
    Water Treatment and Distribution Facilities (P.M, Diagnosis & Maintenance)

    Type or sector of activity :
    Multidisciplinary Entrepreneurship.

  • Société de Travaux Publics et de Bâtiment du Sud (So.Tra.Ba.Sud) - Stage de fin d'études

    2012 - 2012 Stage de fin d'études, Projet : Etude, Dimensionnement et Installation des Systèmes de Chauffage et de Climatisation Dans le Projet de l'Institut Supérieur des Arts et des Métiers de Gabes.

  • Groupe Chimique Tunisien - Stage Ingénieur

    Tunis 2011 - 2011 Stage technique à l'Unité Énergétique, Utilité 3 de l'Usine de l'Acide Phosphorique.
    Projet : Unité de Dessalement de l'Eau de Mer.

  • Société tunisienne de l'électricité et du gaz - Stage Ouvrier

    Tunis 2011 - 2011

  • Société tunisienne de l'électricité et du gaz - Stage Ouvrier

    Tunis 2010 - 2010

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieur (Monastir)

    Monastir 2009 - 2012 Diplôme d'ingénieur en énergie et environnement

    PFE : Dimensionnement et Installation des Systèmes de Chauffage et de Climatisation Dans le Projet de l'Institut Supérieur des Arts et des Métiers de Gabes.

  • Institut Préparatoire Aux Etudes D`Ingénieurs De Tunis (Montfleury, Tunis)

    Montfleury, Tunis 2007 - 2009 Passage du concours d'admission aux écoles d'ingénieur

    Spécialité : Maths-Physique

  • Lycée Pilote De Gabes (Gabès)

    Gabès 2003 - 2007 Baccalauréat Mathématiques

    Mention "très bien" 16.96/20

