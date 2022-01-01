Walid HADFI

-
Société Tunisienne d'Electricité et du Gaz (STEG)
- Mid-Level Gas Process Engineer, Head of "Preparation and Supply" service
Technique | El-Borma, Tataouine, Tunisia
2019 - maintenant
Service : Preparation and Supply
Division : Technical Control
Department : Gas Treatment Technical Department, El Borma
Tasks :
Study, Audit, Diagnosis, Sizing, Project Monitoring, Design, Technical Supervision, project management and coordination of gas-related projects : pipelines, heat exchangers, separators, LPG/LNG pumps, gas compressors (with electric motors / gas combustion motors) , gas and/or steam turbines, refrigeration units (with R134a or with Propane), dehumidification units (with Diethylene glycol (DEG))... (Techno-economic Study)
Nondestructive Testing (NDT) (examination, inspection and evaluation) : Visual Inspection (VI), Leak testing and detection, Ultrasonic testing (UT), Thickness Measurment w/ Time of flight diffraction ultrasonics (TOFD), Vibration measurment and analysis...
Skills :
Use and maintenance of gas compression machines : Waukesha Gas engines, Solar turbines and Gas/Freon Compressors like : Ingersoll-Rand , Cameron and York...
Use and maintenance of pumps for LPG, Water, DEG and lubr. oil : Dosapro, Burton, Grundfos and Bell & Gossett...
Norms and standards such as : ISO / ASME / ASTM / API...
Quality management , HSSE supervision of the projects and a significant experience working in explosive atmospheres.
Type or sector of activity :
National Gas and Electricity Company
-
Africa Flying and Engineering
- Mid-Level Energy & HVAC Engineer, head of energy and fluid department
Technique | Gabès, Tunisia
2019 - 2019
Study, Audit, Diagnosis, Dimensioning, Project Monitoring in the Fluid, Energy, Hydraulic and Environmental sectors. (Technical study and supervision)
Analysis, study and calculation of the cost of the projects (Economic Study)
Development and implementation of the marketing strategy.
Quality management and HSE supervision of the projects.
Type or sector of activity :
A3 multidisciplinary design & study office.
-
Société Générale des Services Chaud-Froid
- Mid-Level Energy & HVAC Engineer, Head of Technical Department & HSE Supervisor
Technique | Gabès, Tunisia
2016 - 2018
Study, Audit, Diagnosis, Sizing, Supervision of the installation and maintenance of sanitary piping systems, centralized air conditioning, mini-centralized and Split, water-based central heating, industrial and commercial refrigeration ... etc.
Preparing detailed schedules of work, feasibility studies and cost estimates
Checking site and ground conditions for the installation of HVAC and Water Treatment systems
Designing the HVAC and Water Treatment system as per the requirements mentioned in the proposal through various stages like designing, fabricating, and testing
Monitoring the execution of the developmental efforts and thinking of innovative ideas to build and design the HVAC and Water Treatment system within the given budget and time
Review, Analysis, study and calculation of the cost of the projects
Risk analysis, evaluation of unavoidable risks, study and planning of prevention
Type or sector of activity :
Entrepreneurship in Fluids and Energy (Sale, Installation and Maintenance of heating, air conditioning, sanitary and industrial plumbing, industrial and commercial refrigeration and photovoltaic systems).
-
Société Noureddine Barkallah et Fils (SNBF)
- Junior Energy & HVAC Engineer and Project Manager
Technique | Sidi Bouzid, Tunisia
2016 - 2016
Fluid Engineer as project manager within the "Sidi Bouzid Governorate", "Barracks of the Sidi Bouzid Police", "Lassouda National Guard Barracks", "SOS Center of Mghilla", "Hospital of Rgueb "," Hospital of Meknessi "... in charge of the study and the supervision of the works of the installations:
Heating - Air conditioning - Ventilation - Sanitary plumbing Analysis, study and calculation of the cost of the project
Professional Kitchen - Laundry - Cold Rooms
Swimming pools and water treatment
Fire Safety
Thermal Solar Collectives (approved by ANME)
Tasks to do:
preparing detailed schedules of work, feasibility studies and cost estimates
checking site and ground conditions for the installation of HVAC and Water Treatment systems
designing the HVAC and Water Treatment system as per the requirements mentioned in the proposal through various stages like designing, fabricating, and testing
monitoring the execution of the developmental efforts and thinking of innovative ideas to build and design the HVAC and Water Treatment system within the given budget and time
assisting in the preparation of the performance of the equipment specification and data
Type or sector of activity :
Entrepreneurship in Fluids and Energy (Sale, Installation and Maintenance of heating, air conditioning, sanitary and industrial plumbing, industrial and commercial refrigeration and photovoltaic systems).
-
Slama Techniques Avancées du Froid (STAF)
- Junior Energy & HVAC Engineer and After-Sale Service Manager
Technique | Tunis, Tunisia
2016 - 2016
Receiving complaints of the clients and dealing with the issues faced as quickly as possible.
Management of the after-sale team of the leading company in freezing techniques in Tunisia.
Helping the team of the new projects in studying and preparing necessary technical files.
Contacting the providers and negotiating prices.
Maintaining as high as possible the reputation of the company among its clients.
Type or sector of activity :
Leader Company in Industrial & Commercial Refrigeration (Sale, Installation and Maintenance).
-
Clinique Ibn Nafis d’Hémodialyse de Mareth
- Main Technical Consultant / Water Treatment Engineer
Technique | Mareth, Gabès, Tunisia
2015 - 2015
Water Treatment and Distribution Facilities (P.M, Diagnosis & Maintenance)
Heat and Cooling Systems Diagnosis and Maintenance
Energy Consumption and Production Controlling
Communication with Electricity Company, Water Company, Private PV Companies...
Search and Study extra-solutions to save Energy and Water...
Type or sector of activity :
Health (Specialized Clinic).
-
Water Systems International
- Junior Energy & HVAC Engineer and Project Manager
Technique | Djerba-Midoun, Medenine, Tunisia
2014 - 2014
Preparation of detailed work schedules, feasibility studies and cost estimates
Verification of site and ground conditions for installation of HVAC system and water treatment systems
Design of HVAC and water treatment systems in accordance with the requirements mentioned in the proposal at different stages such as design, fabrication and testing
Monitoring the execution of development efforts and brainstorming innovative ideas for building and designing the HVAC and water treatment system on time and on budget
Type or sector of activity :
Entrepreneurship in Fluids and Energy (Sale, Installation and Maintenance of heating, air conditioning, sanitary and industrial plumbing, industrial and commercial refrigeration and photovoltaic systems).
-
AMD Services
- Junior Energy & HVAC Engineer (Study & Project Supervision)
Technique | Mateur, Bizerte, Tunisia
2012 - 2013
Renewable Energy Project Management
Electricity Plants Project Management
Water Treatment and Distribution Facilities (P.M, Diagnosis & Maintenance)
Type or sector of activity :
Multidisciplinary Entrepreneurship.
-
Société de Travaux Publics et de Bâtiment du Sud (So.Tra.Ba.Sud)
- Stage de fin d'études
2012 - 2012
Stage de fin d'études, Projet : Etude, Dimensionnement et Installation des Systèmes de Chauffage et de Climatisation Dans le Projet de l'Institut Supérieur des Arts et des Métiers de Gabes.
-
Groupe Chimique Tunisien
- Stage Ingénieur
Tunis
2011 - 2011
Stage technique à l'Unité Énergétique, Utilité 3 de l'Usine de l'Acide Phosphorique.
Projet : Unité de Dessalement de l'Eau de Mer.
-
Société tunisienne de l'électricité et du gaz
- Stage Ouvrier
Tunis
2011 - 2011
-
Société tunisienne de l'électricité et du gaz
- Stage Ouvrier
Tunis
2010 - 2010