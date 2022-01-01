Retail
Wajdi LAHYANI
Wajdi LAHYANI
Tunis
En résumé
Ingénieur Consultant | ERP | GPAO | GMAO | QUALITE | VENTE | ACHAT | STOCK | CRM | PROJET
Entreprises
Oliva Software
- Consultant ERP
Tunis
2021 - maintenant
Consultant ERP Axelor
UNILOG : ERP UNIGES
- Consultant ERP
Sfax
2015 - 2020
Consultant ERP
Chef d'équipe
Professional Management Consulting - PMC
- Ingénieur Consultant
2014 - 2015
Formations
Ecole Nationale Des Ingénieurs Sfax (Sfax)
Sfax
maintenant
ENIS (Sfax)
Sfax
2010 - 2013
Electromecanique - Productique
Institut Préparatoire Aux Etudes D'Ingénieur De Nabeul (Nabeul)
Nabeul
2007 - 2010
