Menu

Wajih BENABDALLAH

RENNES

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Rennes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Ministère de la formation professionnelle - Ingénieur

    2006 - 2010

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure Des Communications De Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2011 - 2015

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :